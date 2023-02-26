Brendan Gleeson is an actor who has appeared in notable projects such as the Harry Potter films, Into the Storm, Assassin’s Creed, Safe House and many more. An Emmy Award winner and Golden Globes nominee, he has recently drawn acclaim for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Brendan Gleeson’s net worth in 2023.

Brendan Gleeson’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $8 million

Brendan Gleeson’s net worth in 2023 is $8 million, per reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Gleeson was born on March 29th, 1955 in Dublin, Ireland. He attended St. Joseph’s CBS before enrolling at University College Dublin where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Irish. After graduating, Gleeson proceeded to become a secondary-school teacher at Catholic Belcamp College. But while working as a teacher, Gleeson’s passion for acting only grew. As a result, he also worked at Tivoli Theatre and the Olympia Theatre on the side.

Thanks to his wife’s encouragement, Gleeson chased his true passion for acting by leaving his profession as a teacher. According to Gleeson himself, becoming a teacher was a great form of training before committing to an acting profession.

Gleeson started his acting career by taking part in plays such as “Brownbread” and “Home.” In 1989, he appeared in the television film Dear Sarah. One year later, Gleeson made his big screen debut by portraying Quarryman in The Field. During the same year, he also made an appearance in the TV movie Hard Shoulder. Roughly five years later, Gleeson received his first starring role as Leslie Parry in the TV series, “The Lifeboat.”

Gleeson quickly became a consistent fixture on the big screen. He appeared in projects such as Braveheart, Screenplay, Kidnapped, Turbulence, Before I Sleep, The General, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Gangs of New York, The Village, 28 Days Later, In My Country, The Guard, Troy, Paddington 2 and more. Among his most successful movies is Mission: Impossible 2, where he starred alongside action star Tom Cruise. The film would go on to make over $546 million in revenue worldwide, becoming the highest-earning film in the year 2000.

Another of Gleeson’s most notable roles is his portrayal of Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody in the Harry Potter films. He originally took on the role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before reprising it two more times in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One. While it’s unknown how much Gleeson made from his role as Alastor Moody, the Harry Potter film series was a huge success, collecting $7.73 billion worldwide in sales. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which marked Gleeson’s first appearance in the franchise, made $897 million worldwide all by itself.

While Gleeson has been part of a variety of successful projects, he has also been awarded for some of his outstanding performances.

He has received five Golden Globe Award nominations and at least three BAFTA Award nominations. Gleeson has won Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in the British Independent Film Awards for his work in Suffragette and Calvary, respectively. Furthermore, Gleeson has also made his mark in the Irish Film & Television Awards, winning Best Actor in Lead Role for television and film for his work in Into the Storm and Calvary.

However, Gleeson’s greatest achievement is winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie after making the late Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill come to life in the biographical HBO film, Into the Storm.

As of late, Gleeson has continued to make waves in entertainment by appearing on the big screen. He recently appeared in films such as Frankie, A Greyhound of a Girl and The Banshees of Inisherin, for which he’s received a Best Supporting Actor nomination. In terms of TV projects, Gleeson appeared in “Mr. Mercedes,” “The Comey Rule,” “Frank of Ireland,” and “State of the Union.” He is also penciled to star in the DC film Joker: Folie à Deux where he will act alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Aside from acting, Gleeson has also tried his hand as a director and producer. While starring in the short film called Psychic, Gleeson also served as the director and producer of the project.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have collected about Gleeson’s net worth. Were you at all stunned by Brendan Gleeson’s net worth in 2023?