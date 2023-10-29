The Miami Heat came into Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves down Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love. Butler was ruled out by the Heat due to rest and Kevin Love was ruled out due to a shoulder injury he sustained agains the Boston Celtics the game before. While Butler will probably play on Monday in the Heat's first round playoff rematch against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team is hoping Love will be ready to play as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Erik Spoelstra said Kevin Love injured his shoulder in last night's loss to the Celtics. But Spoelstra said Love is "doing everything he possibly can to hopefully be ready for Monday.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 28, 2023

Heat fans will certainly be hoping that Kevin Love's injury isn't too serious. Love joined the Heat last season after the trade deadline when the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract. He became a fixture in the starting lineup and brought a key element during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals.

In 20 playoff games for the Heat last season, Love averaged 6.9 points per game, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 37.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Love has started in each of the Heat's first two games of the season. He's played 24 minutes per game and was averaging 11.0 points per game, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

A five time All-Star, Love began his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was later traded to the Cavs where he helped them win the 2016 NBA championship.