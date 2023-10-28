The Miami Heat prepare for their second game of a back-to-back weekend against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat won their first game of the 2023-24 season against the Detroit Pistons before losing to the Boston Celtics. Miami will be down some players in Minneapolis, as Jimmy Butler, Kevin Love, and others have been ruled out for the upcoming game.

The Heat travel to Minnesota short-handed

The inactive list also includes Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson, and Haywood Highsmith, per Ira Winderham. Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson's absences will make things harder for the Heat defense, as the two veterans would likely have taken matchups on Anthony Edwards.

Edwards leads the Timberwolves' scoring attack early in the season. The 22-year-old scored 26 points in the Wolves' first game against the Toronto Raptors. However, he is not the only one Miami has to worry about. Big men Karl Anthony-Townes and Rudy Gobert will impose their will on both sides of the ball.

Kevin Love will be missed for his presence in the paint against the Minnesota centers; however, Bam Adebayo should be able to hold the fort down. Adebayo comes off a season where he made the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.

Miami will primarily count on the hot scoring of Tyler Herro to lead the team in the absence of their wings. Herro put up 28 points and shot 5/12 on three-pointers the previous night against Boston. He has the opportunity to further break out and help his team to victory.

Both teams are hungry for a win with the Wolves coming off their season debut loss and Miami coming off their tough loss to the Celtics. Will the Heat's depth prevail against the odds?