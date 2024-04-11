A recent Helldivers 2 update added six new Ship Modules to upgrade not only your cruiser but your stratagems as well. These new Ship Modules range from added fire damage, to reduced explosive damage towards sentries. Nevertheless, you're going to want to check out these new upgrades. You never know when it might come in handy to wipe out Automaton or Terminid scum.
Helldivers 2's Six New Ship Modules Make Your Stratagems More Powerful Than Before
SUPER DESTROYER FLEET UPGRADE
In response to increased enemy threat, Helldivers are now authorized to requisition Level 4 Modules for all Super Destroyer systems. pic.twitter.com/6GMgAum2xu
The following new Ship Modules have been added to Helldivers 2:
- Atmospheric Monitoring – Orbital HE barrage spread reduced by 15%
- Blast Absorption – Sentries take 50% less damage from explosions
- Circuit Expansion – Lightning arcs, fired from weapons and turrets, jump to one additional enemy
- Enhanced Combustion – Fire damage from stratagems increased by 25%
- Superior Packaging Methodology – Resupply boxes refill support weapons with the maximum number of carriable magazines
- XXL Weapons Bay – Eagle stratagems that drop multiple bombs will drop one additional bomb(s)
Out of all the new hip Modules, we really like Blast Absorption and Superior Packaging Methodology. Improving your Sentry's durability goes a long way in clearing hordes of enemies. Additionally, Sentries help provide a means of escape, allowing you to back away while foes focus on your turret.
Superior Packaging Methodology grants players more ammo, perhaps the most important commodity in the whole game. We'll take all the bullets we can get, no questions asked. Lastly, we also like the Atmospheric Monitoring Module. A reduced barrage spread should give you more confidence in selecting this Stratagem and wiping out several foes.
For flamethrower lovers, it seems Enhanced Combustion should make you more powerful than ever before. Fire damage from stratagems increase by 25% with this new module, making you an absolute powerhouse against Terminid Swarms.
For newcomers, Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 typically improve your stratagems in a variety of ways. Whether it's a reduction in cooldown times, or extra damage from an orbital attack, they definitely help in the long run. Furthermore, you'll definitely want to earn these upgrades before tackling the game's toughest missions.
To earn these Ship Modules, players purchase them using acquired Samples. We recommend playing on difficult levels for chances to earn samples of all rarities in one go. However, just know you'll literally be diving into Hell at that point, especially on Automaton planets. Furthermore, some of these Ship Modules require that you purchase other modules before you can earn them.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about Helldivers 2′s newest ship modules. We hope these new upgrades aid the galactic effort to restore peace and liberty. However, we also don't fathom the chance to go sample hunting on more difficult levels. If you're new to the game, check out our guide on our favorite Ship Modules.
