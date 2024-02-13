From cooldown and deployment times, to increased ammo and health for sentries, each Ship Module upgrades your stratagems to make life a bit easier on the battlefield.

Helldivers 2's Ship Modules improve the player's stratagems in a variety of ways. From cooldown and deployment times, to increased ammo and health for sentries, each Ship Module upgrades your stratagems to make life a bit easier on the battlefield. However, just what should you focus on getting? We created a guide on our favorite Ship Modules and why they'll help you beat tougher levels in Helldivers 2.

What Are The Best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2?

Overall, our favorite Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 includes:

Donation Access License Increases number of Magazines for each Support Weapon: Laser Cannon Grenade Launcher Machine Gun Railgun Stalwart Anti-Materiel Rifle Flamethrower

Synthetic Supplementation Reduces cooldown time for sentry, emplacement, and resupply Stratagems by 10% Shield Generator Relay Gatling Sentry Mortar Sentry HMG Emplacement Autocannon Sentry Anti-Personnel Minefield EMS Mortar Sentry Tesla Tower Incendiary Mines Rocket Sentry Machine Gun Sentry

Advanced Construction Increases Health of Sentry Stratagems by 50% EMS Mortar Sentry Rocket Sentry Gatling Sentry Tesla Tower Mortar Sentry Machine Gun Sentry Autocannon Sentry

Shock Absorption Gel Increases Ammo for all Sentry Stratagems by 50% EMS Mortar Sentry Rocket Sentry Gatling Sentry Mortar Sentry Machine Gun Sentry Autocannon Sentry

Zero-G Breech Loading Orbital Stratagem cooldown time reduced by 10% Orbital Laser, Gatling Barrage, Walking Barrage, Precision Strike, EMS Strike, Gas Strike, Smoke Strike, Railcannon Strike, Airburst Strike, 380MM HE Barrage, and 120MM HE Barrage

Pit Crew Hazard Pay Reduces Eagle Rearm by 20%

Expanded Weapons Bay Increases number of Eagles Stratagems uses per rearm by 1

Streamlined Request Process Decreases Support Weapon Stratagem cooldown by 10% Stalwart Autocannon Spear Grenade Launcher Flamethrower Machine Gun Arc Thrower Railgun Laser Cannon Recoilless Rifle Anti-Materiel Rifle Expendable Anti-Tank

Hand Carts Decreases cooldown for all Backpack stratagems by 10%. Shield Generator Pack Guard Dog Ballistic Shield Backpack Supply Pack Guard Dog Rover Jump Pack



Firstly, the Donation Access License, which only requires Common Samples to unlock, is a must-have for all players. Overall, if you use any Support weapon, like the Stalwart or Grenade launcher, you need to upgrade this ability. Furthermore, ammo is limited in Helldivers 2, meaning you need as much as you can get to stay alive. Therefore, we recommend unlocking this Module first.

Secondly, we recommend any Stratagem that reduces cooldown time, even by 10%. Overall, Stratagems sometimes make a difference between life or death. For example, the Streamlined Request process lets you spawn a Support weapon faster. Even if you don't need to spawn another weapon for yourself, you can always give it to a newly revived teammate.

Furthermore, we recommend almost every Module that improves a Sentry's cooldown time, health, and ammo. That's because Sentries act as both dummies and enemy destroyers. Overall, you can drop a sentry on an enemy base to kill/distract them all, or use it when your being chased by hordes of bad guys. Overall, you can never go wrong with a well-placed Sentry.

Lastly, we recommend Pit Crew Hazard Pay and Expanded Weapons Bay for our Eagle Strike enthusiasts. These two Ship Modules give you more uses of these powerful stratagems, with a much shorter rearm time. Therefore, we definitely recommend these upgrades since it equates to more firepower and less waiting.

However, we don't really recommend Ship Modules that either grant an extra blast in an orbital strike. Overall, one extra shot usually isn't necessary, nor will it always land on your intended target. Furthermore, we feel deployment time modules are good, but shouldn't be a priority. While watching your turret or orbital strike drop faster is great, but not as important as some other upgrades. However, feel free to snag these Modules when you already unlocked the ones you wanted.

Overall, make sure to communicate with your teammates on which Stratagems you plan to use. We recommend everyone should bring one sentry, with at least one person providing a Supply Pack. However, feel free to use whatever works best with your play style.

How Do You Unlock Ship Modules in Helldivers 2?

To unlock Ship Modules in Helldivers 2, players must buy them with acquired samples from missions. The Ship Module Menu is the same one you use to buy Stratagems in the ship. Overall, it should be the third page of the Menu, after Stratagem and Ship.

However, you need to collect varying Samples based on your Module's Need. Therefore, we created a list of where to find each Sample in Helldivers 2:

Common Sample – All Difficulties (1-9)

Rare Samples – Challenging or Higher (4-9)

Pink Samples – Difficulties 7-9

Overall, Samples are easier to find on harder difficulties. Therefore, make sure to grab a dedicated team of Helldivers before farming for Samples. However, you need to hold onto and extract with these Samples, other wise you'll lose them and they won't be added to your inventory.

Overall, that includes our favorite Ship Modules in Helldivers 2. We hope this guide helped you identify the best Ship Modules for you. Furthermore, check out our other Helldivers 2 guides, like how to play online and our own beginner's guide. Lastly, we gave Helldivers 2 a 9/10 score in our review of the game.

Furthermore, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more gaming content! Overall