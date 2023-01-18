Portkey Games released a new Hogwarts Legacy 4K trailer that gives fans a literal bird’s eye view of the Hogwarts Castle, just as Warner Bros. Games announces the return of the Wizarding Wednesdays, opening new opportunities for fans to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes.

WATCH: Hogwarts Legacy “The Invitation” 4K Cinematic Trailer

Watch and see how many of the iconic locations and familiar faces you can find in Hogwarts Legacy’s newest official cinematic 4K trailer titled “The Invitation.” The new cinematic trailer depicts an owl carrying one of the famous invitations as it travels across the castle rooftops and along the different halls of the magical castle, passing by along the way many recognizable names, and witnessing a couple of things that the owl probably would have been better off not seeing, like a deadly blast of Avada Kedavra being set off by a masked wizard against someone near the Forbidden Forest. The wild ride taken through the eyes of the nocturnal raptor gives us a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming open-world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy, which is set to come out on February 10, 2023, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, April 4 for the PS4 and Xbox One, and July 25 for the Nintendo Switch.

Wizarding Wednesdays are back!

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Games just announced the return of Wizarding Wednesdays. Fans will be able to celebrate the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy as we come closer to its release. Every Wednesday before the Hogwarts Legacy release date, we’ll be able to join Wizarding Wednesdays, which will allow fans to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes, including a chance to win a Universal Parks & Resorts vacation at either Hollywood or Orlando to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

To learn more about Wizarding Wednesdays, fans can visit the game’s official website.