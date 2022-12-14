By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Even if you never got your letter at 11 years old, you can still experience what it would be like to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After various delays, we’re finally getting it. Keep reading to learn more about Hogwarts Legacy, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date: February 10, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy will release on February 10, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, these versions of the game will have different release dates, as per the game’s developers. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will come out on April 4, 2023, instead. The Switch version, on the other hand, comes out on July 25, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG. As it is open-world, exploration plays a huge part in this game. Players will be able to explore the whole of Hogwarts Castle, whether it is to attend class or search for secrets. Yes, you do have to attend class in this video game. Other than the castle, players can also explore well-known locations such as Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. Players are not just restricted to walking there too. Brooms and even hippogriff are useable for exploration. Fans of the series can finally see the locations they’ve only seen in movies or read about themselves. While exploring, players will be able to accept quests for rewards, like the Playstation-exclusive Hogsmeade quest. These quests will give the player rewards and more lore to further explain the wizarding world.

Of course, players will have to fight throughout their explorations. As a witch or wizard, you will learn spells that you can use to defend yourself. We will most likely see well-known spells such as Expelliarmus, as well as those not shown in the books or movies. A variety of enemies are present in the game, such as trolls, goblins, and more. Learning how to fight these enemies will be your key to success. Other than strategy, you can also level up your combat skills to make your spells more effective. Hogwarts is a school, after all. The more you learn, the stronger you become.

Sadly (or maybe thankfully for some people), Hogwarts Legacy will not have online or co-op gameplay.

Hogwarts Legacy story

Hogwarts Legacy does not follow the same time setting as the books. Instead, you play as a young wizard in the 1890s. You were accepted late to Hogwarts, where you learn that you can learn Ancient Magic. With the help of a mysterious professor, it is up to you to decide whether you will use this power for good or for evil.

You can read and learn more about the release date delay from one of our recent articles. If you want to stay updated on gaming news, check out our gaming news articles.