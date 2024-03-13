Boothill has been officially revealed as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out the drip marketing for Boothill and the official reveal posted on HoYoverse accounts.
Boothill Drip Marketing & Official Reveal
“So, here’s the thing: someone went and tinkered with my Synesthesia Beacon, so now, all you folks can hear is me and those adorable little troublemakers talkin’ like this… cutie, cutie, cutie. Looky here, see?”
A cyborg cowboy drifting among the stars. Extremely optimistic and unrestrained. He is a member of the Galaxy Rangers who swore to punish the wretched by any and all means… His flamboyant and brash actions were all to draw the attention of the Interastral Peace Corporation — the target of his revenge.
Boothill is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of The Hunt. He is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2. This update is scheduled to go live on May 8, 2024.
He is the second Physical Hunt unit, following Sushang. This means that Boothill will be the first 5-star unit with this specific type-element combination in the entirety of Honkai Star Rail upon his release.
We have not yet encountered Boothill in-game, nor have there been any mentions of him in dialogue. The same cannot be said for the Galaxy Rangers that he is a part of, however. Acheron is a self-proclaimed one, and there are mentions of them from Silver Wolf and other in-game readables, too. The Curios “The Doctor’s Robe” and “Punklorde Mentality” are also affiliated with these Galaxy Rangers.
Who are the Boothill Voice Actors?
For the English voiceover, Boothill is voiced by Andrew Russell. His previous roles include Andantedormu and Kalecgos from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Luka Couffaine from Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, and credits for Lost Ark, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Boothill’s voice actor is Konishi Katsuyuki. His previous notable roles include Laxus Dreyar from Fairy Tail, Diavolo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.
