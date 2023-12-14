Is Black Swan worth your Stellar Jades? Check out the Black Swan leaks with her kit and more here.

Black Swan is one of the most recently revealed characters for Honkai Star Rail! Check out the Honkai Star Rail leaked Black Swan Kit and Traces here to figure out if she's worth your Stellar Jades ahead of time!

Honkai Star Rail – Black Swan Leaked Kit

Black Swan's kit leaked in the Honkai Star Rail community in June of 2023, discussing a 5-star Wind Nihility character with a more complicated mechanic than most release characters. With the recent Black Swan official reveal, this may be the likely kit that her release version will be getting, and at the very least we can use it to gauge what her capabilities will be once she becomes available on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0, scheduled on February 7, 2024.

Black Swan has been introduced in Version 1.0, in the Myriad Celestia Trailer – Fables of the Stars Part 1 video. More recently, she also appeared in the Game Awards 2023 Candidacy Video as the storyteller recapping the journey of the Trailblazer.

Note that the kit has been translated (possibly multiple times) which may result in inaccuracies. The Black Swan leaked kit below may not represent Black Swan on her final release.

Skill

Deals wind damage equal to 60% of Black Swan's attack to a designated enemy and its adjacent targets with a 100% base chance to reduce the defense of each enemy by 27.0% for 3 turns.

Ultimate

Deals wind damage equal to 96% of Black Swan's attack power to the entire enemy team and strengthens the target's [Fate Card] effect for 2 turns. Strengthened [Fate Card] reduces the target's effect resistance by 17.5% and can be considered as any 1 Damage Over Time type negative status. The enhanced [Fate Card] does not reset its level after the target deals damage at the beginning of its turn, and the effect is triggered a maximum of 1 time during the duration of the enhancement.

Talent

When an enemy target takes Damage Over Time, Black Swan has a 60% base chance to apply [Fate Card] to the target, which can be triggered 4 times per unit per action. The target of the [Fate Card] will take wind damage equal to 155% of the Black Swan's attack at the beginning of the turn.

[Fate Card] has a level mechanic, with an initial level of 1. Apply [Fate Card] again to a target that has already had it increases the level of [Fate Card] by 1. When [Fate Card] deals damage at the beginning of the target's turn, it has additional effects depending on the level:

Greater than or equal to level 1: Each level additionally increases damage equal to 31% of Black Swan's attack power.

Greater than or equal to level 3: Deals additional damage equal to 90% of the original damage to adjacent targets.

Greater than or equal to level 6: Ignores 22.5% of the target's defense.

[Destiny Card] Resets the level to 1 at the beginning of the target's turn after dealing damage.

Technique

Draw 1 Fate Crystal (physical, fire, lightning, or wind) that you do not already hold, up to a maximum of 4 Fate Crystals at the same time. When entering battle, Black Swan consumes all the Fate Crystal it holds, and for each one consumed, triggers a Weakness Break effect with a 100% damage multiplier on each single enemy with a corresponding attribute weakness, depending on the attribute of the consumed Fate Crystal.

Black Swan will become playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0, scheduled to go live on February 7, 2024.