The Black Swan reveal posted by HoYoverse introduces her as a playable character for Honkai Star Rail! Read about the announcement here.

The official Black Swan reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, introducing her as a playable character in the coming updates.

“If I can identify and encapsulate a fragment of memory before it's unveiled to the world, those solitary moments of delight are my most favored and unique memories.”

A Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection. A mysterious and elegant soothsayer.

Bears a warm smile and is willing to patiently heed the words of another, and thus uses such means as a pretext to enter “memories” and gain a comprehension over the flow of all information.

Feels strongly about collecting unique memories, yet the thoughts that guide her are hard to glean.

Black Swan is a 5-star Wind character on the Path of Nihility. He's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.

Black Swan has been introduced in Version 1.0, in the Myriad Celestia Trailer – Fables of the Stars Part 1 video. More recently, she also appeared in the Game Awards 2023 Candidacy Video as the storyteller recapping the journey of the Trailblazer.

Her kit was leaked a few months ago, and it seems that she retained her Wind Nihility alignment. Her skill can reduce the DEF stat of enemies, and the rest of her kit revolves around the “Fate Card” debuff afflicted to enemies. Her passive has a chance to apply Fate Card to an enemy every time they take damage over time. The more stacks of Fate Card an enemy has, the stronger the effects are, dealing damage and ignoring the enemy's defenses. Once the target with Fate Card takes a turn, Destiny Card will activate and reset the Fate Card stacks to 1.

Who are the Black Swan Voice Actors?

For the English voiceover, Black Swan is voiced by Arryn Zech. Her most notable role is Blake Belladonna from the RWBY franchise, in most if not all of her appearances across multiple media and games.

Black Swan's Japanese voice actor is Shunsuke Takeuchi. Her previous roles include Shizuru (Princess Connect! Re:Dive), Bazett Fraga McRemitz (Fate/ series), and Amy (Soulcalibur series)

Black Swan is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.