The Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2 Special Program Livestream brought us Stellar Jade codes! Check them out here.
Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2 Livestream Stellar Jade Redemption Codes
Here are the Special Redemption codes revealed during the Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2 Special Program:
- VSKTGNPMNBRB– 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 credits
- BT3BG67LPS9X – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveler's Guide
With the three codes, you'll get a total of 300 Stellar Jades and more. You can redeem these codes on the official site. Redeem them ASAP as these are only valid for 24 hours after the livestream and you do not want to miss out on these codes.
Honkai Star Rail 2.2 adds two new playable 5-star characters, Boothill and Robin. The 5-star characters' Signature Light Cones will both have a rate-up Event Warp Banner that will run simultaneously with the characters. More information on all characters can be found below.
The update will expand Penacony further with new areas, too. There will be a new Echo of War located in Penacony.
Reruns for Topaz & Numby and Fu Xuan will also happen this patch.
For out-of-game stuff, the Halovian singer Robin will be releasing her album “Inside” on May 9th.
New Character – Robin
“There's a saying — the more demanding the diner, the stronger the skills of the chef… but no matter what others say, I'll always be demanding more from myself.”
A Halovian singer born in Penacony and rose to cosmic fame. An elegant and demure young lady. This time, she has been invited home by The Family to grace everyone with a song at the Charmony Festival. She can use the power of Harmony to broadcast her music, manifesting “resonance” among not only her fans but all manner of lifeforms.
Robin is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. We first met her as soon as we set foot in Penacony, along with her older brother Sunday. She is the second Physical Harmony character after Hanya, and is the first 5-star unit in this category.
As a homage to her name, her splash art also has her releasing a robin (the songbird) from her hand. In-game, she is also the performer of the song “If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking, which is thought to be referencing the poem by Emily Dickinson with the same title. The poem also mentions a “robin” in it, strengthening the link.
New Character – Boothill
“So, here's the thing: someone went and tinkered with my Synesthesia Beacon, so now, all you folks can hear is me and those adorable little troublemakers talkin' like this… cutie, cutie, cutie. Looky here, see?”
A cyborg cowboy drifting among the stars. Extremely optimistic and unrestrained. He is a member of the Galaxy Rangers who swore to punish the wretched by any and all means… His flamboyant and brash actions were all to draw the attention of the Interastral Peace Corporation — the target of his revenge.
Boothill is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of The Hunt.
He is the second Physical Hunt unit, following Sushang. This means that Boothill will be the first 5-star unit with this specific type-element combination in the entirety of Honkai Star Rail upon his release.
