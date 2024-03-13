Robin has been officially revealed as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail! Check out the drip marketing for Robin and the official reveal posted on HoYoverse accounts.
Robin Drip Marketing & Official Reveal
“There's a saying — the more demanding the diner, the stronger the skills of the chef… but no matter what others say, I'll always be demanding more from myself.”
A Halovian singer born in Penacony and rose to cosmic fame. An elegant and demure young lady. This time, she has been invited home by The Family to grace everyone with a song at the Charmony Festival. She can use the power of Harmony to broadcast her music, manifesting “resonance” among not only her fans but all manner of lifeforms.
Robin is a 5-star Physical character on the Path of Harmony. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2. This update is expected to go live on May 8, 2024.
We first met Robin as soon as we set foot in Penacony, along with her older brother Sunday. She is the second Physical Harmony character after Hanya, and is the first 5-star unit in this category.
As a homage to her name, her splash art also has her releasing a robin (the songbird) from her hand. In-game, she is also the performer of the song “If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking, which is thought to be referencing the poem by Emily Dickinson with the same title. The poem also mentions a “robin” in it, strengthening the link.
Who are the Robin Voice Actors?
For the English voiceover, Robin is voiced by Alice Himora. Her previous roles include Haruka from Ikai, and Gullveig and Heiðr from Fire Emblem Heroes, along with.
Robin's Japanese voice actor is Nazuka Kaori. She is an actress, voice actress, and singer whose previous notable roles include Nunnally Lamperouge from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Charlotta from Granblue Fantasy Relink, and Miyu Edelfelt from the Fate/ series.
Robin's vocals during performances are all done by Chevy, an Australian-Californian singer and content creator.
Robin is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2. This update is scheduled to ship on May 8, 2024.