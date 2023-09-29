The player empowerment era has been the driving force behind building a lot of the super teams that we have seen in recent years. Some have been home grown, like the Golden State Warriors, and that is the blueprint that most teams would like to follow. Seemingly, that is what the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to do.

Hit on a few draft picks, build out the young core, and find a way to add depth wherever necessary. Charlotte has a lot of weird draft picks throughout the years but have hit on a few recently. This is why they have a big three that is in the process of being a formidable team.

It's LaMelo Ball…but who else?

Out of everyone else on the Hornets roster, Gordon Hayward is the only person to make an All-Star game besides LaMelo Ball. We know Gordon Hayward's prime years are behind him, so who are the two guys that will aid in this team's development?

Brandon Miller is an obvious option here. After averaging around 15 points & seven rebounds in Summer League, Miller made some fans relieved that the team didn't pair Scoot Henderson with Ball. Plus, to make matters better for the Hornets, both Jayson Tatum & Paul George averaged similar numbers in Summer League.

One thing that both George & Tatum did not have when coming into the league was an All-Star point guard that can help create for him. George was tasked with bringing Indiana's franchise back to life, while Tatum played with a lot of good talent in Boston to kick off his career, but no point guards like Ball.

Miller won't have to create all his shots throughout the course of the game. He could be a good slasher off of back doors, spot up in the corner, or be used in small pick & roll actions to crash to the basket or fade in the mid-range to three-point area. Still, that doesn't mean he's incapable of creating for himself or possibly others.

It's not Miles Bridges, not officially anyway

As good as we've seen Miles Bridges play, it's been a year since we saw him on a court. Not to say he's lost any of his ability at all. It's a matter of seeing him back on the floor and meshing with his teammates all over again. Shouldn't be too hard to do, but for now, someone else might deserve that spot a little more until Bridges is back to being the player Charlotte fell in love with.

Mark Williams is another player that will help this team level up into possible playoff contention. Not so much for what he does on offense, but for his impact on the defensive end. Once thrown into the starting lineup in his rookie year, he helped Charlotte's lineup jump into the top 10 in defensive rating.

The ability to alter shots does not put points on the board, but it sure as hell prevents the other teams from scoring. It will be interesting to see what a full offseason and training camp will do for him heading into year two. Plus, he is another guy who will feed off of playing with LaMelo Ball. A point guard should always be a center's best friend.

If everyone is able to fit coming into training camp and hit their stride early, it could be a fun season. Ball, Miller, and Williams are the three guys that can help this team reach the postseason. The other pieces are vital too, but the Hornets are going to need those three to grow up fast for immediate success.