With the 2023-24 season approaching fast, there is a lot of optimism heading into the season for several teams. For the Charlotte Hornets, it feels more like a redemption season for most of the guys on the roster. LaMelo Ball missed a majority of the season with injuries, Miles Bridges is on a prove-it kind of deal, and the rest of the young players on the roster are still trying to find their niche in the NBA. Before the season officially kicks off in late October, training camp is still a major deal coming up. Here are three questions we need the answers to.

What will the Hornets starting lineup look like?

It's a good problem to have when you have to figure out who exactly will be getting the bulk of the minutes moving forward. The backcourt is solidified with Ball & Terry Rozier, and Mark Williams will more than likely lock down the middle.

It's the forward spots where there is a little more uncertainty. The Hornets have four players who can potentially start in Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, and rookie Brandon Miller, each of whom are all good enough to contribute at the small or power forward spots. Hayward has had unfortunate injuries during his stint with the Hornets, but his impact is felt when he's on the floor.

Maybe that is a good enough reason to bring him off the bench to avoid playing him those heavy minutes against the opposing team's starters. As for Miles Bridges, before sitting out the entire 2022-23 season, he was averaging career-highs across the board. In case you forgot, he will miss the first 10 games with a suspension, but he could arguably be the best two-way player again once he gets back in the mix. Washington's game took a step up in his absence and Miller was the number two pick in the 2023 draft. It'll be interesting to see how they stager all their minutes in this fast-paced offense.

What to expect from LaMelo Ball in year 4?

After only playing in 36 games a season ago, Ball is likely motivated and itching to get back on the floor to show what he can do. After signing a five-year $260 million contract, it is time to see why the Hornets paid the man. Everyone knows he's talented, makes his teammates around him better, and is one of the better offensive players in the league already. The reality of the situation is that he still has yet to make it to the postseason, though. While a guy like Anthony Edwards, who he will be forever-linked to in his draft class, has already been there twice. Another All-Star caliber season is need from Ball, but more than anything, he needs to win games.

Is Brandon Miller the real deal?

Brandon Miller's development might be the key to the Hornets actually taking a big step up. His draft comparisons were to Paul George, because of his two-way potential. Again, there is no guarantee he will be a starter, but he can be an impact player off the bench if need be. If he has a strong rookie season, it will show that the Hornets' past draft mishaps were perhaps just unfortunate mistakes. They've had early lottery picks in the past that haven't panned out. Think of Michael Kidd Gilchrist, Cody Zeller, Noah Vonleh, and more.

Charlotte really needs Miller to turn into a go-to scorer as soon as possible. Hopefully he rounds into form quickly and meshes easily into the speed of an NBA game.

There are several questions going into training camp, but these three could be vital for their success moving forward into the season.