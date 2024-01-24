The Charlotte Hornets visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hornets are 10-31 this season, and they are coming off a good win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. The Hornets have already played the Pistons this season, and they lost by 12 in that game. In that game, both Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball scored 20 points. Brandon Miller had 17 off the bench while Gordon Heyward had 19. The Hornets made just seven threes on 28 attempts, and shot 37.5 percent from three.

The Pistons have lost three straight games after beating the Washington Wizards. In their first game with the Hornets, the Pistons were led by Alec Burks who scored 24 points off the bench. Jaden Ivey had 18 off the bench, as well. In total, the Pistons scored 58 bench points. Isaiah Stewart led the starters with 15 points, but Jalen Duren led the team with 17 rebounds. Cade Cunningham only scored 12 points in the win. Cade Cunningham has been out since January 7th, but there is a possibility he returns in this game, which is something to keep an eye on.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pistons Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Detroit Pistons: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 234 (-112)

Under: 234 (-108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hornets have won two of their last three games. They beat the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. In their one loss, the Hornets held the Philadelphia 76ers to just 97 points. However, in their two wins, the Hornets have put up 124 and 128 points. Charlotte should be able to have a similar game in this one. The Pistons give up the third-most points per game in the NBA, and teams have a fairly easy time scoring. If the Hornets can put up some more points in this game, they will win.

The Hornets have 10 total wins on the season. However, nine of those wins have come when the Hornets have scored 115 points. Charlotte should be able to easily score 115 points in this game, as long as they hit their shots. If the Hornets can do this, they will win this game on the road.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Detroit was able to hold the Hornets to just 99 points in their first matchup. This type of defense can make it easy to win, or at least keep the game close. The Hornets key to the game is getting to 115 points. The Pistons need to keep that from happening. When the Hornets score less than 115 points, they are 1-24 this season. If the Pistons can keep the Hornets under 115, they will get their fifth win of the season.

The Pistons have scored 129, 117, 135, and 113 points in their last four games. They have been doing a good job scoring lately, and it will only get better if Cunningham returns. The Pistons scoring like that will help them win this game, even if Cunningham is out.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This game is between two teams at the bottom of the NBA, and it will be close. I do think the over has a decent shot at hitting, though. As for the winner, I am going to take the Hornets to win this game. I think they will easily score 115 points and beat the Pistons.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Hornets ML (+138), Over 234 (-112)