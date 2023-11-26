Don't miss this exciting tilt between divisional rivals! Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Magic prediction and pick.

It's time to bring you our predictions and pick for this upcoming Sunday slate of action around the NBA. This next matchup takes us to the Southeast Division as we'll see two rivals go at it. The Charlotte Hornets (5-9) will take on the Orlando Magic (11-5) – don't miss a second of this exciting tilt! Check out our NBA odds series for our Hornets-Magic prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently fourth in the Southeast, but they've managed to win their last two games against the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards. Prior to that, they dropped four straight games. Miles Bridges made his first start in two years against the Celtics and it's clear the Hornets were missing him terribly. Now, their lineup is rejuvenated and they're ready to make another run.

The Orlando Magic are first in the Southeast Division and they're one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. They're on a six-game winning streak and their two most recent wins have been against the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Their squad is fully healthy and new players are stepping up with great performances each game. They'll hope to extend their streak to seven at home tonight.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Magic Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +7 (-106)

Orlando Magic: -7 (-114)

Over: 228.5 (-112)

Under: 228.5 (-108)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Just prior to Miles Bridges returning to the Hornets' lineup, Charlotte was struggling as they lost five of their last six games. Since his first return to action in 586 days, the Hornets are now 2-0 with him as a starter and took down the Celtics and Wizards. In his first game against the Celtics, Bridges notched 14 points and 15 rebounds while hitting a clutch three in overtime with 6.6 seconds left on the clock. In their last game against the Wizards, Bridges notched 33 points and 10 rebounds, giving Charlotte a massive scoring option late in the game. With him and LaMelo Ball leading the scoring charge, we could see this Hornets team have some new life.

To win this game against the Magic, the Hornets will have to focus on their matchups down low and in the paint. The Magic are turning into a very dangerous team in the paint and they have a multitude of scorers who can drive to the rim and find a shot. The return of Miles Bridges opens up a new dimension for this Hornets team as they gain a willing defender and big body in the paint. He'll have to get physical against Franz and Moritz Wagner, but expect Bridges to immediately make an impact on the defensive side of the ball in this one.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Everything the Magic touch is turning to gold right now and they're playing some of the more fluid basketball we've seen out of any team this year. There were many questions surrounding their young and inexperienced lineup, but it's clear that chemistry is the most important aspect for the Magic's success. Moritz Wagner had a career game against the Celtics as he led the team with 27 points on 9-13 shooting from the field. His younger brother, Franz, has already established himself as a sure-scoring option for this team. If both brothers can elevate their play even further, the Magic will have two versatile big men who can rebound the ball well and space the floor with their three-point shooting.

Paolo Banchero has been slowly taking the reigns as the go-to guy for the Magic in late-game situations. He has a tremendous ability to cut through defenses and find shots in the paint. He's extremely strong and tall for his position and he's usually able to bully his way down low for a clean look. When Banchero is taking over the game and scoring at-will, there's not many shots he can't create for himself and his prowess around the rim has lifted them in games multiple times this year. Expect them to continue their success with their much bigger lineup as they look towards players like Gary Harris and Cole Anthony to spread the floor with their shooting.

Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game between two rivals and the dynamic of this matchup completely changes with Miles Bridges in the lineup for the Hornets. Charlotte now has a willing defender to pair against the versatile big men of Orlando. If LaMelo Ball can exploit his mismatch at point guard and put together another crazy scoring night, they could have a chance to win this game.

However, the Magic are just playing too well at the moment and there's no reason we should be fading them with the run they're on. Furthermore, they're 6-2 at home and love playing in Orlando this year. For our prediction, let's go with the Orlando Magic to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -7 (-114)