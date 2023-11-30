The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hornets-Nets prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Our NBA odds series continues with a Hornets-Nets prediction and pick.

After ending last week with back-to-back wins for the first time since March, the Charlotte Hornets have not put on the best encore performance. The Hornets have lost two in a row and are coming from a tough outing at Madison Square Garden. In this 24-point loss, the Hornets failed to score more than 100 points for the third time in 16 games and were held to their lowest point total this season with only 91. However, it was a plus that the Hornets saw big man Mark Williams collect his seventh double-double already this season with a 12-point, 12-rebound effort. Hopefully, the Hornets can rally and recoup for a much-needed win as they travel to Brooklyn to battle the Nets.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have been on quite the run. They are currently on a three-game winning streak with impressive wins over the Heat, Bulls, and, most recently, the Raptors. In Tuesday night's 12-point drubbing over Toronto, the Nets saw Mikal Bridges carry them to victory. He posted a 22-point, ten-rebound double-double and added five assists. Now looking to extend this win streak to four, which would be their longest of the season, the Nets will see the Charlotte Hornets come to town.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Nets Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -8.5 (-108)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Charlotte- Bally Sports Southeast Brooklyn- YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Even though the Charlotte Hornets have been one of the streakiest teams in the league from three, they have more than made up for it with their two-point shooting. The Hornets are making the league's third most two-point shots per game with 31.9. Making these at a respectable 53.1% rate has aided them tremendously in averaging 112.7 points per game. Their shooters will have a field day against a Brooklyn defense that has been pretty lackluster in guarding the mid-range. The Nets are giving up the fourth most made field goals per game from the mid-range. With scorers everywhere for the Hornets, they will make the Nets pay for open looks from this area.

Flawless execution off screens has led to all of these conversions from mid-range. The Hornets have one of the best pick-and-roll play calls in the league. Due to this, their big men are reaping some big-time benefits. Charlotte is averaging the second most screen assists in the league at 10.2. These 10.2 screen assists per game have translated to an impressive 23.4 points per game. With one of Brooklyn's best defensive players sidelined as Ben Simmons recovers from his back injury, the Hornets will operate efficiently in pick-and-roll scenarios.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

With the sheer length the Brooklyn Nets have on their roster, it is only fitting that they are the best rebounding team in basketball. Hauling in an average of 47.4 rebounds per game, the Nets are first in the league in this category. Throughout their three-game winning streak, the Nets have outrebounded opponents by a margin of 140-130. They have limited second-chance opportunities for opponents while creating an abundance of them for themselves. Relative to Charlotte's 44.8 rebounds per game, it seems as if the Nets will have yet another game with a large disparity in this category.

Although the Nets have had a pretty stagnant offense without Cam Thomas, that should not be a concern against a terrible Charlotte Hornets defense. The Hornets rank last in the league in defensive rating with a 120.0. Leading to this is the fact that they are allowing 121.8 points per game. Teams have been able to capitalize on Charlotte's turnovers, as the Hornets allow 19.3 points per game off of turnovers, the fourth most in the league. With a defense like this, it does not matter who is shooting the ball; the Nets will have an easy time scoring.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick

This game will truly be the Battle of the Bridges. The newly reinstated Miles Bridges against the defensive pest Mikal Bridges will determine this. Mikal Bridges has the Nets as one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference with this three-game winning streak, having won three of their last four games by double digits. However, I expect it all to end here. Even if Charlotte cannot outright win, this game will be tight enough for them to cover. This season, Brooklyn has piled up the wins off their prolific big men play. With Mark Williams locking down the interior on both sides of the ball along with Bridges, Hayward, Washington, and Miller, it will be tough for the Nets to keep up. Give me the points with the Charlotte Hornets in this one.

Final Hornets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +8.5 (-112)