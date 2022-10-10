Last week, several major developments occurred that will ultimately lead to the Dance of the Dragons. Aemond Targaryen, King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower’s second son, secured the largest dragon in Westeros by bonding with it. For her part, Rhaenyra wed Daemon in a union that will strengthen the former’s claim to the Iron Throne. This week, though, is a whole different story. Learn more from this House of the Dragon episode 8 ending explained to really know what went down.

House of the Dragon episode 8 ending explained

This week’s installment of House of the Dragon starts in Dritmark with Rhaenys Targaryen learning that Corlys Velaryon was ambushed by pirates, leaving him in bad condition. Upon hearing this news, Vaemond fights for his right of succession in the event his brother does not make it. He also adds that the Iron Throne is being ruled by a queen these days, and not by Viserys himself.

Over in Dragonstone, Daemon unearths three dragon eggs from Syrax. He learns about what happened to Corlys and the fight for the Driftmark throne in a message sent by Baela. He tells Rhaenyra about the message and Lucerys’ legitimacy to succeed Corlys, and by extension the legitimacy of her children by Laenor. They agree to go to Viserys in King’s Landing for help.

Alicent is presiding over a small council meeting as the matter of Driftmark is mentioned. The queen ends the meeting as she proceeds to greet Rhaenyra and her party. Meanwhile, the heir to the Iron Throne visits Viserys in his chambers and finds him severely weakened and closer to death than before. The pair petition him to name Lucerys as heir to the Driftwood Throne to prevent any doubts about the legitimacy of their sons. Shortly after, they introduce him to Aegon and Viserys, Rhaenyra’s sons by Daemon.

In her chambers, Alicent confronts a servant Dyana when she was caught with Prince Aegon in a delicate manner. She gives her a bag of gold to buy her silence and moon tea to prevent any unwanted pregnancy. Shortly after, Alicent admonishes Aegon after what he did. For his part, Aegon replies he has done everything for his parents and it’s still not enough.

Alicent then moves to meet Rhaenyra and Daemon. The three talk about Viserys’ condition and how he is being taken care of. Alicent brushes off Rhaenyra’s claim that the Hightowers are now ruling in Viserys’ name as the king is getting worse.

Out in the open, Jacaerys and Lucerys see Aemond engage Ser Criston Cole in a training duel. After challenging his nephews in a duel of their own, Vaemond Velaryon arrives, much to the astonishment of everyone present. He proceeds to meet Otto and Alicent and they talk about the matter of the Driftwood throne and his right to it. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra speaks to Rhaenys about what’s happening to the succession of the Driftmark. The princess offers to wed her sons by Laenor to Daemon’s daughters to make them both queens of Westeros and the Driftmark. In turn, Rhaenys warns Rhaenyra that the Hightowers will soon make their move against her.

At night, Rhaenyra asks her father if the Song of Ice and Fire was true. She adds that by naming her as heir, the realm is now divided. The princess then asks Viserys to defend her right to succession and that of her sons as well. The following day, Viserys orders Otto to arrange a supper with his whole family in the Red Keep as several maesters attend to his wounds.

In the Iron Throne, Otto commences over the respective petitions of Vaemond and Rhaenyra on the succession of the Driftwood throne. The former makes him claim while the latter fights for Lucerys’ right to become Lord of the Tides. As this is happening, Viserys enters the throne room, much to the surprise of everyone. He is aided by Daemon to sit on the throne as everyone is looking at the brothers.

Now in his rightful place, Viserys calls on Rhaenys to give light on Lord Corlys’ true wishes on the matter. She names Lucerys’ as the Sea Snake’s heir and mentions Rhaenyra’s offer to wed her sons to Laena’s daughters, further legitimizing the said claim. In anger, Vaemond speaks against Viserys because of his decision. He names Rhaenyra’s sons as bastards and calls the princess as a whore. Before the king could retaliate, Daemon beheads Vaemond right in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Rhaenys looks over the Silent Sisters as they prepare Vaemond’s body for burial in the Driftmark.

In the Red Keep, Viserys presides over supper with his whole family in attendance. The king mentions that Jacaerys and Lucerys will marry Rhaena and Baela, further strengthening Houses Targaryen and Velaryon. Meanwhile, Aegon the Elder posters Jacaerys beside him.

Viserys takes off his mask and implores his family to set aside their grievances and mend ties with each other. Rhaenyra stands up and offers a toast to the queen. In response, Alicent speaks and makes a similar toast to the princess and her family. She ends by saying Rhaenyra will make a fine queen. Aegon speaks to Baela and makes a nasty remark, one that Jacaerys gets mad at. Before he lets his anger get the better of him, Rhaenyra’s son makes a toast to Aegon to mend the ties between them. Helaena, meanwhile, offers a toast to the newly betrothed with a backhanded comment against Aegon.

As the celebration goes on, Viserys is whisked off to bed due to his condition. As the king leaves, Aemond makes a toast to the health of his nephews and calls them strong boys, alluding to their allegation as bastards. The fight is stopped before it gets worse as Rhaenyra tells Alicent that he’ll bring his sons back to Dragonstone before she returns. Alicent replies that it’s a good idea and she’ll be waiting. Meanwhile, Mysaria receives a guest who tells her what happened to the supper between the two families.

Alicent takes care of Viserys in his chambers as the king’s health starts to become worse. He mentions Aegon’s dream., Song of Ice and Fire, and the threat beyond the North. Alicent mistakenly interprets this as about her son, Aegon, and takes it as a sign to fight for Aegon’s claim to the Iron Throne. Right after she leaves, Viserys passes away.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 8 recap

This week’s installment starts with a six-year time jump, the final one for the whole series. In this House of the Dragon episode 8 recap, we see the central conflict about Driftwood throne’s succession lead to the overall fight for the rule of Westeros. Viserys further cements Rhaenyra’s claim as heir as his own health continues to fail. We also see both families try their best to mend ties but fail to do so as the episode concludes.

In the end, Viserys succumbs to his illness and passes away. This will spark the Dance of the Dragons and a full-blown war between Alicent and Rhaenrya is about to start. As always, stay tuned as the final two episodes of House of the Dragon will bring season 1 to a satisfying conclusion.