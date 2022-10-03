Last week’s episode of House of the Dragon ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen and her family leaving for Dragonstone as a nasty about her children takes its toll on her. At the same time, Daemon Targaryen loses Laena Velaryon, causing him to return to Westeros. The seeds planted in the previous installment grow more as the Dance of the Dragons inch closer. We learn more from this House of the Dragon episode 7 ending explained to shed more light on what really went down.

House of the Dragon episode 7 ending explained

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon starts with the burial of Laena Velaryon on Driftmark as Daemon Targaryen, Corlys, Rhaenys, Rhaenyra, Laenor, Viserys, Alicent, and all their children in attendance. All of a sudden, Daemon starts laughing as his wife’s tomb is thrown into the sea.

After the burial, Rhaenyra tells Jacerys to console his cousins. Meanwhile, Aegon and Aemond take note of Helaena’s eccentricity and how the former needs to wed her. Aegon mocks his brother that they both have dragons, something Aemond doesn’t have. Corlys speaks to Lucerys and tells the young child that he will inherit Driftmark and become Lord of the Tides while his brother will rule the Seven Kingdoms. Rhaenyra’s son tells his grandfather he doesn’t want Driftmark as it will mean everyone’s dead.

Out on the shores, Laenor grieves alone. This causes Corlys to confront his son’s lover and tells him to retrieve his patron right away. While this is happening, Viserys speaks to Daemon about his loss. His brother, meanwhile, takes note of his ailing appearance as Rhaenyra looks from afar. He walks away after Viserys offers him a place in court. Before he does, Daemon leaves a scathing remark to Otto Hightower, who recently was named Hand of the King again.

Before night falls, Otto finds Aegon drunk and angrily brings him to bed. For his part, Aemond hears the roars of a dragon filling the darkened sky. Back in their chambers, Corlys and Rhaenys speak about their recent loss. She tells his husband that the Driftmark should pass to Baela, and not to Lucerys. Rhaenys adds that Rhaenyra’s children are not of Laenor but Baela and Rhaena are true Velaryons.

Out in the open, Rhaenyra and Daemon walk together. The former says that she and Laenor tried their best to conceive a child to no avail. Daemon points out that Lyonel and Harwin Strong’s death benefits Otto and the Queen. She replies that Alicent is not capable of cold murder. They then speak about their lives apart as each of them has gone through tragedy with each other’s spouses. The pair then kiss and continue to make love inside an abandoned hut.

As night falls, Aemond escapes from his quarters to find Vhagar in an attempt to bond with it. He is successful as the creature has permitted the young prince to ride her. Baela and Rhaena then see the pair fly off as Aemond does his best to control the dragon. They tell Jacerys about what happened. Meanwhile, Daemon and Rhaenyra notice Vhagar awake and flying.

Rhaena, Baela, Jacerys, and Lucerys confront Aemond about what he did and beat him up. Aegon taunts Jacerys and Lucerys about their parentage. This causes Lucerys to slash Aegon’s face, leading him to lose an eye. Viserys reprimands the Kingsguard for letting this happen as Rhaenyra and Alicent confront their children about what happened. Viserys confronts Aemond about why he called Rhaenyra’s sons bastards. Aemond replied that he learned these insults from Aegon.

For his part, Aegon tells the king that the truth is evident just by looking at Rhaenyra’s children. In anger, Viserys demands everyone make their apologies to each other. Alicent, meanwhile, demands one eye from Lucerys, a notion that Viserrys doesn’t support. Furthermore, the king orders that anyone who insults Rhaenyra’s children will have their tongue pulled out.

All of a sudden, Alicent pulls out his wife’s dagger and tries to take Lucerys’ eye. Rhaenyra tries to stop her but she ends up with a wound on her hand. As everyone stood quiet, Aemond speaks that it was a fair exchange of losing an eye but gaining a dragon.

Back in her chambers, Otto speaks with Alicent about what she did earlier. Instead of admonishing her, Otto says he is surprised by her determination to fight against Rhaenyra. He adds that the king will eventually forgive her and with Vhagar on their side, it was worth more than the loss of his eye.

The following morning, Laenor arrives to see his family wounded. Rhaenyra recounts what happened the night before. The princess adds that things might have been different had she bore her children. For his part, Laenor recommits to his wife by saying he will strengthen their house and her eventual ascension to the crown.

Rhaenyra watches his father’s ship sail back to King’s Landing as Vhagar flies off as well. Daemon joins her and tells him she needs her uncle by his side against Alicent and the Greens. He tells her that they cannot marry unless Laenor is dead. Meanwhile, Larys Strong offers to avenge Aemond’s loss. Alicent says there is no need but the time will come when she will need his services.

Hidden beneath a cloak, Daemon asks Ser Qarl, Laenor’s lover to kill Aemon. He does so, much to the anger and grief of Corlys and Rhaenys. With Laenor out of the way, Rhaenyra and Daemon get married as their children look on. It’s later revealed that Laenor’s death was faked and he escapes with Qarl to Essos.

What just happened? A House of the Dragon episode 7 recap

Building on Laena’s death from the previous episode, this week’s installment deals with the aftermath of her passing. This leads to Aemond claiming Vhagar, much to the anger of Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children. Later on, he loses an eye to Lucerys, and causes the rift between Rhaenyra and Alicent to grow wider.

This event also leads Daemon to return to Westeros and into Rhaenyra’s arms. His return prompts the pair to get rid of Laenor, who later on was revealed to have faked his own death to be with Qarl. This leaves Rhaenyra free to marry her uncle without any hindrance. With these events, the various pieces are moving closer to choosing their sides – the Greens of Alicent Hightower and the Blacks of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. And as season 1 draws closer to its end, it’s expected that the tension and conflict will go off the rails between these two factions.