The 2023 MLB All-Star break is over, and regular-season action is back on the schedule. The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates are set to meet in the first nationally televised game of the second half. Baseball fans can watch the Giants and Pirates play their first post-All-Star game on AppleTV+ with the latest edition of “Friday Night Baseball.”

It's a pivotal series for both teams, though for two very different reasons. The Giants start the second half of the 2023 season with a relatively soft schedule. Taking advantage of such an easy slate could help San Francisco climb to the top of the NL West standings. The Giants are 2.5 games out of first place. The Pirates, on the other hand, could fall completely out of contention with one lousy stretch of baseball. Pittsburgh is 8.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. They trail the Giants by eight games for the third and final NL wild-card spot.

Let's take a closer look at Friday's Giants-Pirates AppleTV+ game, including how to watch the contest, the start time, date and the pitching matchup.

How to watch Giants vs. Pirates on AppleTV+, Streaming info, date, time

The Pirates are scheduled to host the Giants at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, July 14. An AppleTV+ subscription costs $6.99 per month. You can click the link for a free seven-day trial if you aren't already a subscriber. Fans can access the AppleTV+ app through the MLB.TV app.

The upcoming AppleTV+ “Friday Night Baseball” schedule also includes a matchup between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are chasing the Dodgers, which are percentage points ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL West lead. The Mets are one game ahead of the Pirates in the NL wild-card race.

Giants vs. Pirates AppleTV+ Pitching Matchup

The pitching matchup gives the Pirates a chance to start the second half off right. Veteran left-hander Rich Hill will take the mound for Pittsburgh. Ross Stripling is in line to start for San Francisco, hoping to make up for a nightmarish first half.

Stripling's two-year $25 million contract has looked like one of the worst signings of free agency. The right-hander pitched to a 6.37 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP over 12 appearances, seven of which were starts. Stripling's first half was broken up by a back injury that sidelined him for over a month. In three appearances since coming off the IL, the Giants' pitcher gave up three runs over 8.2 innings, lowering his ERA from 7.24.

Hill hasn't exactly been lights out in his age-43 season. The Pirates' starter is 7-9 with a 4.78 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. In each of his last five starts, Hill has given up at least three runs while never lasting more than six innings.

Pittsburgh's hitters have posted a putrid .152/.264/.174 slash line in their combined careers against Stripling. Bryan Reynolds is hitless in four at-bats against Friday's starter. Reynolds leads the Pirates with 77 hits. Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 19 home runs, 48 RBI and a .875 OPS.

The Giants' hitters have pounded Hill over the course of the pitcher's career. They are hitting .329/.368/.553 with four home runs in 76 at-bats. Brandon Crawford, in particular, has owned Hill with 11 hits in 23 at-bats to go along with five walks. J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with a .277 batting average and 46 RBI.