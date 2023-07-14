The latest installment of MLB and Apple's ‘Friday Night Baseball' series will take place on Friday night at Citi Field, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets on AppleTV+. With no local broadcast restrictions, all AppleTV+ subscribers will be able to tune in as the Dodgers and Mets play their first games coming out of the All-Star break.

Also available, as part of MLB and AppleTV+'s weekly doubleheader, is the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates clash. With that said, it's time to give MLB fans a quick refresher on how to watch the Dodgers vs. Mets game on AppleTV+.

How to watch Dodgers-Mets on Apple TV+

MLB fans can watch the Dodgers-Mets ‘Friday Night Baseball' clash on the AppleTV+ app with a subscription. They can also access the AppleTV+ app through the MLB.TV app, where they will be redirected. A third option for fans is to log onto AppleTV+'s website and log in – or create- an Apple ID.

MLB fans must have an AppleTV+ subscription to watch the Dodgers Mets game, but a 7-day free trial is also available for use.

MLB's AppleTV+ games can be watched on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices and cable set-top boxes. Fans can also watch on the web through Android, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices. The Dodgers-Mets game- and all AppleTV+ games- will be available to fans in 60 countries.

Apple TV+ will feature Wayne Randazzo and former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis in one broadcast booth, and Alex Faust and former MLB outfielder Ryan Spilborghs in the other. Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker will serve as on-field reporters.

Date, Time, Pitching Matchup

Los Angeles, 51-38, will meet New York, 42-48, on Friday, July 14 at 7:10 PM Eastern time at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The Dodgers enter the second half in first place in the National league West, but the season has been anything but easy, as Los Angeles' pitching rotation has been decimated by injuries.

The Dodgers will send left-hander Julio Urias, who won the 2022 National League ERA title, to the mound. Urias is 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 64 1/3 innings pitched. The southpaw will look to build on his strong outing against the Pirates before the break, as he picked up the win after pitching six innings of two-run ball with eight strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Mets, who have underachieved mightily in 2023, are looking to start the second half strong after a first half that has many pundits labeling them as the most disappointing team in MLB.

Sitting in fourth place in the National League East, the Mets will send ace right-hander Justin Verlander to the mound against the Dodgers.

The 40-year-old right-hander is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 70 innings of work.

If both Urias and Verlander are on top of their games, MLB fans could be treated to a Dodgers-Mets pitcher's duel on Friday night.