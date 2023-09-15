In a recent interview, Irish singer-songwriter Hozier shared his admiration for pop sensation Ariana Grande, applauding her remarkable artistry and cultural impact on the music industry. The Grammy-nominated artist, known for his hits like “Take Me to Church” and “Someone New,” didn't hold back in expressing his respect for Grande.

In a video with ELLE, the Irish singer plays the game “Song Association” where he attempts to sing songs associated with a word. In the video, two phrases “Problem” and “Side-to-Side” pop up to which he responds with Ariana Grande's hit songs.

Hozier commended Grande's vocal prowess and as a general artist saying, “I love her music. I think she’s an excellent pop artist, I really do. I think she’s incredibly talented. I think every time I hear her sing I’m reminded of just how f**king talented Ariana Grande is,” the singer says in a video with ELLE.

Grande, known for her chart-topping hits like “Thank U, Next” and “Positions,” has consistently been recognized for her contributions to the music industry, earning accolades and critical acclaim throughout her career. Her ability to connect with fans on a personal level, combined with her undeniable talent, has solidified her status as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

Ever since Hozier's latest album release, he's put himself back out on the radar which he normally does. Though if you know his style enough, you would know that he breaks records then disappears for a while. To see him in a video like this for ELLE is definitely a treat for his fans.