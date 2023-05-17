Hozier’s back and better than ever. After his album Wasteland, Baby! released in 2019, there wasn’t much more than a few singles and remix here and there since. Four years after the critically acclaimed album, Hozier announced that his new album Unreal Unearth “will find its way to you” on August 18 via Island Records.

In a Twitter post from earlier today, May 17, Hozier shared the exciting news: “My new album #UnrealUnearth will find its way to you on August 18th. I’m proud of this record and enjoyed watching it come to life over the past year. Thank you as always for your support and patience while it was coming to fruition.”

Unreal Unearth includes the previously released songs Eat Your Young and All Things End. And if you can’t wait til August for more Hozier music, a new single, Francesca, drops on Friday, May 19.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The cover art for the new album may be a bit unsettling. The art features presumably the singer’s mouth holding a daisy with his teeth while the rest of his face and body is covered with dirt. According to musically savvy Twitter fans, the cover is a reference to Florence + The Machine. Their song, Ship To Wreck, has the lyrics that goes like: “I can’t help but pull the earth around me to make my bed.”

Currently, Hozier is playing a few intimate U.S. shows here and there. But for his new album, a full on North American tour launches in September. You can find tickets here.