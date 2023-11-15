Here's our guide for the best Light Cones and Relics build for the 5-Star Wind character Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail.

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind Abundance character that was only teased at launch. This trainee Ten-Lords Commission Judge of the Xianzhou Luofu has a secret, one that is very much visible. Now, with the launch of Version 1.5, she has become available. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Huohuo, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Huohuo Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Huohuo, we will be sure to update this guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Huohuo Abilities Overview

We already talked about Huohuo's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Huohuo is a 5-Star Wind Abundance character. The Path of Abundance are the healers of this game and Huohuo is the latest addition to the game's expanding roster of healers. Her Basic Attack, Banner: Stormcaller, deals Wind damage to a single enemy based on Huohuo's Max HP. Her Skill, Talisman: Protection, dispels one debuff from an ally and restores their HP, as well as the HP of those adjacent to them. Her Ultimate, Tail: Spiritual Domination, regenerates the Energy of all other allies, as well as increases their ATK for two turns.

Her Talent, Possession: Ethereal Metaflow, gives Huohuo 2 Stacks of Sacrificed Life whenever she uses her skill. While in possession of said stacks, each time an ally's turn starts or when an Ultimate is used, a stack will be consumed, and the ally's HP will recover. Additionally, if an ally has less than or equal to 50% health when a stack is consumed, additional stacks will be consumed to heal said low HP ally. Finally, her Technique, Fiend: Impeachment of Evil, applies Horror-Strick on nearby enemies. Affected enemies will run away from Huohuo and, if the player enters combat with them, have a chance of receiving an ATK debuff.

Huohuo Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, focus on leveling her Ultimate first, to increase both the Energy regen it does, as well as its ATK buff. Follow this up with her Talent, which will increase the amount of HP her Sacrificed Stacks heal. Next comes her Skill, which increases the healing the Skill does. Finally, level her Basic Attack, as you won't be using her to deal damage.

Huohuo Light Cones Guide

All values given here are at maximum Superimposed.

Night of Fright: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 20%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, the wearer restores HP for the ally currently with the lowest HP percentage by an amount equal to 14% of the healed ally's Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for an ally, increases the healed ally's ATK by 4%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turn(s).

This is Huohuo's signature Light Cone, and her best in slot thanks to how it complements her kit. For starters, the increased Energy Regeneration rate allows her to use her Ultimate more often, which means more Energy and ATK buffs for her team. Additionally, it adds even more healing to her kit, as her Ultimate now also heals the member with the lowest HP, as well as increases the ATK buff her Ultimate deals.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 32%. When using Basic ATK or Skill, restores all allies' HP by an amount equal to 4% of their respective Max HP.

This is a decent 4-star Lightcone for Huohuo as it works towards improving her healing in two ways. First, the increase in the wearer's Max HP will improve the healing her Skill does. Then, it improves her Skill's healing by extending more healing to her entire team. This helps Huohuo become a focused healer.

Shared Feeling: Increases the wearer's Outgoing Healing by 20%. When using Skill, regenerates 4 Energy for all allies.

This is a good alternate Lightcone for Huohuo, as it also increases her Outgoing Healing. However, instead of just a focused healer, it makes her lean more towards being a battery. Whenever she used her Skill, she would charge her ally's energy. This, combined with the Energy Regen from her Ult, allows her to quickly charge her team's Ultimates.

Hey, Over Here: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer uses their Skill, increases Outgoing Healing by 28%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

This Lightcone is an upcoming event Lightcone, and is another good F2P option, especially since players will likely be able to get it at S5. This makes her healing skills stronger, as it increases her Max HP, while also increasing her Outgoing Healing whenever she uses her skill. If the player doesn't have any of the Lightcones above, or only have them at a lower Superimpose level, then this Lightcone may be the best one for the job.

Huohuo Relics Guide

4-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Increases SPD by 6%.

When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

This is a good Relics build for Huohuo if you also want to focus on Huohuo's buffer side. The increased SPD allows her to act more often, which will help her to keep using her Skill, charge her Ultimate, and use that to buff her team. Once she uses her Ultimate, it will also increase the SPD of her allies, which also helps in buffing the team. The downside for this is that you will need good HP% rolls to make up for the lack of improvement from the 2 and 4-piece effects.

2-piece Longevous Disciple and 2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Increases Max HP by 12%.

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

This Relics build, compared to Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, instead focuses on improving Huohuo's hearing output by increasing her Max HP as well as her Outgoing Healing. This, combined with the main stats of the Relics, work together to maximize the amount of healing she can dish out.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

This Planar Ornament set is the default one for healers thanks to the Max HP increase it gives. Not only that, but since the 120 SPD requirement for the secondary effect is easy to achieve, it also allows her to buff her team's ATK.

2-piece Broken Keel

Increases the wearer's Effect RES by 10%. When the wearer's Effect RES is at 30% or higher, all allies' CRIT DMG increases by 10%.

If someone in the team already has Fleet of the Ageless Relics equipped, they can instead opt to equip Broken Keel on Huohuo. This increases the CRIT DMG of her team by 10%, which is pretty big. The only downside is that the player must make sure to get 20% Effect RES from the substats of all of her Relics.

2-piece Penacony, Land of the Dreams

Increases wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Increases DMG by 10% for all other allies that are of the same Type as the wearer.

This Planar Ornament set is a new one that's coming to the game in Version 1.5 and is a good situational Light Cone build for Huohuo. For starters, the increase in Energy Regeneration Rate allows Huohuo to charge up her Ultimate a bit quicker. Not only that, but it also buffs the DMG of her Wind allies. That makes her a good healer for teams that have a Wind DPS, such as Blade or Dan Heng. She can also work well with Sampo if needed.

For Relics Main Stats, get Outgoing Healing% for the Body, Speed for the Feet, HP% for the Sphere, and Energy Recharge% for the chains. As for Substats, try to get HP%, then SPD, and finally Effect Res, especially if you're equipping Broken Keel.

Huohuo Team Guide

As with most of the game's healers, Huohuo does not really have a “best” team composition. The player can pretty much include her in any team composition, and she will likely fit right in. There are, however, certain team compositions that she can fit well in.

For starters, place her in teams where you want your main DPS to use their Ultimate more often. Characters like Dan Heng IL and Blade will benefit a lot from her huge ATK buff from her Ultimate, as well as the Energy Recharge. If the player equips Penacony, Land of the Dreams on Huohuo, they can even further increase Blade's damage. If the player does not own Luocha, then Huohuo will be the best-fit healer. Of course, as mentioned above, she can fit in most, if not all teams.

That's all for our guide on Huohuo's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Huohuo will be available for drawing once Phase 1 of Version 1.5 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.