Huohuo became playable in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5. Check out Huohuo's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Huohuo

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

“A trainee Ten-Lords Commission Judge of the Xianzhou Luofu, she is a young Foxian girl possessed by a heliobus. She is a timid and weak girl who is afraid of all kinds of strange things, but is responsible for luring and subduing evil spirits.”

Huohuo is a 5-star Wind character following the Path of Abundance. As a member of this Path, her main role is to function as a healer for the party, replenishing HP. Huohuo's Skill allows her to heal up to three party members, or all four with her Talent. On top of these, she can also debuff, generate Energy, and buff her ally's ATK.

She's accompanied by her heliobus companion Tail, even in battle.

Huohuo's signature Light Cone is Night of Fright.

Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 12/14/16/18/20%. When any ally uses their Ultimate, restores HP to them equal to 10/11/12/13/14% of their Max HP. When the wearer provides healing for allies, increases the healed ally's ATK by 2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0%. This effect can stack up to 5 times and lasts for 2 turn(s).

Who are the Huohuo voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Courtney Lin plays Huohuo. Her notable roles include Neon Violet (Neon White), Trish (Triangle Strategy), and Tine (Fire Emblem Heroes), on top of some NPCs from Genshin Impact.

Adam Michael Gold does the English voiceover for Huohuo's companion Tail. Apart from voicing Argenti, Gold also held roles in Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy VII, The Callisto Protocol, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

For the Japanese voiceover, Maria Naganawa plays Huohuo. She's known for her roles as Kanna Kamui (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid), Platelet (Cells at Work!), and Komekko (KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!).

Takeshi Hirabayashi joins her as Tail. He's held roles in Guilty Gear: Strive, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Chainsaw Man.

Huohuo Banner History

Bloom in Gloom (Debut Banner: November 15 – December 6, 2023)

Huohuo Ascension Materials

Raising Huohuo to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 15 Immortal Scionette 15 Immortal Aeroblossom 15 Immortal Lumintwig

Stagnant Shadow (Alchemy Commission) drops: 65 Ascendant Debris

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Huohuo Skill Materials

Maxing all of Huohuo's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 33 Immortal Scionette 46 Immortal Aeroblossom 28 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Backwater Pass) drops: 12 Seed of Abundance 53 Sprout of Life 101 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Huohuo Trace Materials

Activating all of Huohuo's Traces will require the following materials.

Abominations of Abundance drops: 8 Immortal Scionette 10 Immortal Aeroblossom 30 Immortal Lumintwig

Calyx (Backwater Pass) drops: 6 Seed of Abundance 16 Sprout of Life 38 Flower of Eternity

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

802,500 Credits

Huohuo Skills

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic ATK – Banner: Stormcaller (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Wind DMG equal to 25% of Huohuo's Max HP to a target enemy.

Deals minor Wind DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Talisman: Protection (Restore)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: 0

Dispels 1 debuff(s) from an ally and immediately restores HP to them equal to 14% of Huohuo's Max HP plus 140. At the same time, restores HP to the target ally's adjacent allies equal to 11.2% of Huohuo's Max HP plus 112.

Dispels 1 debuff from an ally and restores HP to that ally and their adjacent allies.

Ultimate – Tail: Spiritual Domination (Support)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 0

Regenerates Energy for all allies (other than this character) equal to 15% of their respective Max Energy. At the same time, increases their ATK by 24% for 2 turn(s).

Regenerates Energy for all allies (other than this character) and increases their ATK.

Talent – Possession: Ethereal Metaflow (Restore)

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

After using her Skill, Huohuo receives 2 stack(s) of Sacrificed Life. While Huohuo possessed Sacrificed Life stacks, 1 stack of Sacrificed Life is consumed at the start of every ally's turn or when an Ultimate is unleashed, restoring HP to the acting ally equal to 3% of Huohuo's Max HP plus 30. At the same time, all allies with HP less than or equal to 50% will be healed once, and a corresponding number of Sacrificed Life stacks will be consumed.

After using her Skill, Huohuo receives Sacrificed Life. While Huohuo possessed Sacrificed Life stacks, 1 stack of Sacrificed Life is consumed at the start of every ally's turn or when they use an Ultimate, restoring their HP, while also healing all allies with low HP once, consuming a corresponding number of Sacrificed Life stacks in the process.

Technique – Fiend: Impeachment of Evil (Impair)

Energy Regeneration: 0

Weakness Break: 0

Huohuo terrorizes surrounding enemies, afflicting Horror-Struck on them. Enemies in Horror-Struck will flee from Huohuo for 10 second(s). When entering battle with enemies in Horror-Struck, there is a 100% base chance of reducing the enemies' ATK by 25% for 2 turn(s).

Cause surrounding enemies to become Horror-Struck. After entering battle with enemies afflicted with Horror-Struck, there is a high chance of applying ATK reduction on the enemy targets.

Huohuo Traces

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Indentation means dependency.

The Cursed One (requires Ascension 4) – The chance to resist Crowd Control Debuffs increases by 35%.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 4) Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 5) Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Stress Reaction to Horror (requires Ascension 6) – When her Talent is triggered to heal allies, Huohuo regenerates 1 Energy.

SPD +3 (requires Ascension 6)

Effect RES +8% (requires Lv. 75)

Max HP +4%

Max HP +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Fearful to Act (requires Ascension 2) – At the start of battle, if there are teammates (aside from Huohuo herself) with Max Energy of 0 or more, Huohuo's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 100%.

Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 2) Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3) SPD +2 (requires Ascension 3)



Huohuo Eidolons

Jump to: Materials | Skills | Traces | Eidolons

Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled

When the Skill is used, all allies' SPD increases by 12% for 1 turn(s).

After using the Ultimate, Skill Points will not be consumed the next time this character uses their Skill.

Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued

When the Talent is triggered to heal allies, dispel 0.5 debuff(s) on the affected ally.

Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Tied in Life, Bound to Strife

When healing an ally via unleashing her Skill or having her Talent's effect triggered, Huohuo's Outgoing Healing increases proportionally with how low the ally's current HP is, up to a 80% increase.

Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Woven Together, Cohere Forever

When healing an ally via unleashing the Skill or having the Talent's effect triggered, increases the ally's DMG dealt by 50% for 2 turn(s).

Huohuo Official Reveal

“A pitiable and helpless Foxian girl who is also a Ten-Lords Commission Judge-in-training, who fears ghosts but must catch them.

Due to having a heliobus named Tail sealed in her tail by the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission, she became a “cursed one” who attracts inhuman beings.

She fears demons and heliobi, but contrarily is tasked with their capture and entrusted with the heavy task of eradicating vile spirits.

Though she believes herself lacking in ability, she is unable to muster the courage to resign and continues onward despite walking in a valley of her own fear.”

