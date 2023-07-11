The Carolina Hurricanes are giving their defense a shot in the arm with the team reportedly signing defensemen Brendan Lemieux to a one-year deal, per NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hearing Carolina will be signing Brendan Lemieux to one year and $800K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 11, 2023

While Hurricanes fans would love for the team to land the grand jackpot in the NHL free agency by winning the Erik Karlsson sweepstakes, Lemieux isn't too shabby of an addition to Carolina — at least in terms of depth insurance.

Lemieux played for two teams in the 2022-23 NHL season. He started that campaign with the Los Angele Kings before getting shipped to the Philadelphia Flyers with a 2024 fifth-rounder in exchange for Zack MacEwen. The son of four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux, Brendan Lemieux played in a total of 45 games last season and amassed two goals with seven assists and a 50.3 Corsi for percentage. He had a 54.1 CF% with the Kings but just a 46.6 CF% with the Flyers.

Before putting their attention on Lemieux, the Hurricanes have also made multiple moves on their defense. They signed goalies Antti Raanta and Frederik Anderson early this July. Carolina also added defenseman Dmitry Orlov vi a two-year deal. Adding more depth to the blue line, the Hurricanes inked Griffin Mendel and Dylan Coghlan as well.

The Hurricanes are Lemieux's fifth stop in his NHL career (excluding his time with the team that drafted him). He made his debut in The Show in the 2017-18 season with the Winnipeg Jets, years after he was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft.