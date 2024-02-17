An inter-league duel that isn't going to disappoint will be underway on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes make the trip to Sin City to face off with the defending champs in the Vegas Golden Knights. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

An inter-league duel that isn't going to disappoint will be underway on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes make the trip to Sin City to face off with the defending champs in the Vegas Golden Knights. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Hurricanes-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.

Despite entering this matchup with a 30-17-5 record, it was the Hurricanes that fell flat on their faces in a disheartening 4-2 loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Nevertheless, the ‘Canes have managed to win five of their last seven games and are certainly a contending squad within the Eastern Conference. With a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, the Hurricanes will already be at a disadvantage with the short rest.

Meanwhile, the champs of last season has endured its fair share of ups and downs, but they still come into play with a steady 31-16-6 record overall. Most recently, the Golden Knights were bested by the Minnesota Wild by a score of 5-3 at home. Luckily, Vegas will be squaring off with Carolina on nearly five days of rest. Will that be enough for the Golden Knights to handle their business in front of a raucous home crowd?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Golden Knights Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +108

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Cover The Spread/Win

Even though it was the Hurricanes that out-shot the Stars 34-23, Dallas ultimately did just enough to come out victorious. Yes, Carolina was undoubtedly left with a sour taste in their mouths, but their resiliency and ability to bounce back could end up being at center stage for this highly-anticipated contest.

Before anything else, while the Hurricanes serve as the underdogs in this cross-conference throw-down, it is important to note that Carolina is an incredible squad in their own right. It all begins with a feisty defense that many believe to be one of if not the best defensive squad in all of hockey. As it stands, Carolina does a tremendous job in keeping the puck outside of their own zone even with some up-and-down goaltending on the year. Projected to guard the cage will be backup Spencer Martin who has often struggled when given the keys to the Lamborghini. On paper, Martin has surrendered 2.88 goals per game and possesses only a .890 save percentage. Quite obviously, the Hurricanes need Martin to play much better than his numbers suggest.

All in all, it would most likely help if Carolina finds a way to steal the momentum from the opening face-off. If the ‘Canes can head into the first or second intermission with a lead, then their confidence will continue to soar up until crunch time.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indeed, it would be foolish to say that the Golden Knights have lost a step from last year's Stanley Cup run. Despite a couple of losses in their last handful of games, Vegas is still as dangerous as ever.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bitten this roster just a tad, and it is expected that a couple of core pieces on the first couple of lines will be unavailable for action. The good news? Vegas goaltender Adin Hill continues to showcase why he is one of the more slept-on goalies in the league. Did you know that he leads all NHL netminders with a .933 save percentage? Last time out in the crease, it was Hill who surrendered a lofty four goals, so a bounce-back performance may be in the cards.

Offensively, the Golden Knights are no slouches either. While the injuries that are sidelining Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore are no easy pills to swallow, be on the lookout for Jonathan Marchessault to continue his hot streak with the puck on his stick. Over the course of his last 14 games, Marchessault has tormented opposing defenses for 10 goals during that span. As a whole, Vegas may find themselves within the middle of the pack with an average of 3.17 scores per game, but they are still more than capable of inflicting damage in a big way.

Final Hurricanes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

These are clearly a pair of teams that will have serious championship aspirations by the time the summer comes rolling around. While the postseason is more than likely destined for both respective squads, it will be the Hurricanes who do just enough on the road to cover the spread and give the Golden Knights a run for their money.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Hurricanes-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes +1.5 (-260)