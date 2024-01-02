The Hurricanes look to extend their winning streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their winning streak as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Rangers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hurricanes come into the game sitting at 20-13-4 on the year while winning three straight games. Last time out, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the first period, Michael Bunting scored on the power play just 2:24 into the game to give the Hurricanes the lead. In the second period, Seth Jarvis added another power-play goal to make it 2-0. The Maple Leafs would get one back in the third, but Sebastian Aho would snag his third point of the game on an empty net to close it out, as the Hurricanes won 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 25-9-1 on the year and have won six of their last eight games. Last time out, they played the Tampa Bay Lightning. Artemi Panarin opened the scoring just 1:51 into the game to give the Rangers the lead. Vincent Trocheck would add another as the Rangers led by two going into the first intermission. In the second, the Lightning would grab a power play goal, but Chris Kreider answered back to keep the two-goal lead heading into the third. I the third, it was all about Panarin. He scored twice to complete his hat trick, the second a power play goal assisted by Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad, as the Rangers won 5-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Rangers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +100

New York Rangers: -120

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hurricanes Will Win

The Hurricanes sit 12th in the NHL in goals per game, coming in with 3.32 per contest this year. They are led by Sebastian Aho, who leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year. He has 15 goals, 27 assists, and 42 total points. Aho has also been great on the power play, with four goals and 13 assists this year when a man up. Further, he has been hot as of late. In his last three games, Aho has 11 points, with two goals and nine assists. Sitting second on the team in goals and points this year is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes in with 13 goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 27 points. He has eight goals on the power play, which is the most on the team, while also having two assists.

Sitting tied with him in goals is Teuvo Teravainen. Teravainen has 13 goals, but just eight assists this year for his 21 points. He is one of three players with 21 points this year, sitting tied for sixth on the team. Tied for third on the team in points this year is Martin Necas and Michael Bunting. Necas enters the game with nine goals and 16 assists this year, good for 25 points. Bunting has eight goals and 17 assists on the year. Bunting has also been good on the power play, with five goals and seven assists when man-up.

The Hurricanes are fifth in the NHL this year on the power play. They come in with a conversion rate of 26. percent, and 34 power-play goals. Meanwhile, thye are tenth in the NHL when a man is down this year, sitting with an 82.9 percent success rate.

The Hurricanes are expected to start Pyotr Kochetkov in goal for this one. He is 9-7-3 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. In two of his last three starts, he has been solid. He has given up two or fewer goals while having save percentages over .925. In the other start, he did allow five goals though. Still, he is 2-1-1 in his last four.

Why The Rangers Will Win

The Rangers come into the game sitting tenth in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.43 per game on the season. Artemi Panarin leads the team this year in goals, assists, and points. He comes in with 23 goals on the year, with 27 assists, good for 50 points. He has been amazing on the power play as well, with eight goals and 15 assists when having the man advantage. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider is also scoring well. He has 18 goals this year, with 15 assists. His 33 points place him third on the team this year. Further, he also has eight goals on the power play, while giving out three assists.

Sitting second on the team in points is Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes into the game third on the team in goals this year with 14 of them while sitting third on the team in assists with 23. Still, that gives him 37 total points which is second on the team. He has six goals and 12 assists on the power play. It is a multi-line attack for the Rangers as well. Vincent Trocheck leads the second unit, coming in with nine goals and 24 assists on the year. He has been setting up Alexis Lafreniere, who has ten goals and 12 assists on the year.

The Rangers are the best team in the NHL on the power play this year. They have scored on 30.9 percent of their chances, also scoring 34 power-play goals. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill this year, sitting with an 84.9 percent success rate, which is good for fifth in the NHL.

They are expected to start Igor Shesterkin in the goal. He is 15-7-0 on the year with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He comes into this game hot, winning each of his last five games. Meanwhile, he has given up three or fewer goals with a save percentage of .900 or better in all five of the games.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into this game playing well. Both teams have players on hot streaks with Sebastian Aho for the Hurricanes and Artemi Panarin for the Rangers. Further, they both have great power play units and solid penalty kill units. Adding to the intrigue is the Carolina defense has been playing better as of late. Pyotr Kochetkov has been playing well and seeing fewer shots. Still, he has not been playing as well as Igor Shesterkin and that will be the difference in this game.

Final Hurricanes-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-120)