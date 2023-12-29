Sebastian Aho made franchise history on Thursday as the Hurricanes won their second consecutive game.

Before Thursday night, no Carolina Hurricanes player had ever recorded consecutive four-point games, even dating back to the franchise's time in Hartford, Conn.

Sebastian Aho is the first to do it after posting four assists in Carolina's 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aho recorded a goal and three assists the night before in another Hurricanes win.

“It's always nice to produce,” Aho said, per Walt Ruff. “I just try to do my job every night. Obviously I try and score four points every night, but it doesn't always go your way. I feel like [myself, Svech, and Turbo] have been playing pretty well and they've been helping me a lot.”

Aho had an assist on all three of Andrei Svechnikov's goals on Thursday, bringing his helpers total to 25 for the season. He is already six assists shy of matching his total from last season.

With his historic two-game stretch, Aho also joined three other Hurricanes/Whalers to record eight points across two days. The others were Eric Staal in 2009, Ron Francis in 1989 and Mike Rogers in 1980, per NHL Public Relations.

Aho continues building his legacy

Since the franchise moved to North Carolina, the Hurricanes haven’t had a true legend who stuck around for his entire career. Eric Staal comes close but he spent the final six years of his career elsewhere after 12 seasons with the Carolina.

Sebastian Aho has a real chance to become the greatest player in Hurricanes history and Carolina likely has faith that he can do it. The two sides reached an agreement on an eight-year contract extension in July, keeping Aho with the Hurricanes through the 2031-32 season.

Currently in his eighth NHL season since being drafted by the Hurricanes in 2015, Aho is in the top five in goals, assists and points in franchise history. Remarkably, he will not crack the top 10 in games played until early next season.

The Hurricanes have been one of the NHL's best teams over the last half-decade in large part due to Sebastian Aho. The 26-year-old consistently finds himself on the scoresheet and is putting up otherworldly numbers as of late.