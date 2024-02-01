The Minnesota star clearly isn't concerned with being named an NBA All-Star.

The NBA All-Star Game reserves will be announced on Thursday night, and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards clearly couldn't be bothered to worry about whether he will be named, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“Anthony Edwards on the All-Star reserve selections: ‘I can give two f—s, but I want Rudy [Gobert] to make it for sure.' He makes case that Timberwolves deserve at least two All-Stars as the West’s No. 1 team. Wolves are a win away from coach Chris Finch claiming All-Star bid.”

Edwards hasn't been shy about speaking his mind this week. Following the Timberwolves' 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards had straightforward criticisms directed to the officials.

“I'm gonna take the fine but the refs did not give us calls tonight,” Edwards said, via ClutchPoints. “We had to play through every bump, every grab…I don't know. I don't know how we won tonight.”

He reiterated his sentiment later Monday night, calling the refs “terrible” and saying that the Timberwolves were “playing 8-on-5.”

The Timberwolves garnered 15 free throw attempts in the game compared to 22 for the Thunder. Minnesota was called for two more fouls than Oklahoma City (19-17).

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points against the Thunder, making all four of his free-throw attempts. His fine is the largest any player has received this season for actions directed toward the officials.

Edwards may not care about being named an All-Star, but he's got a good shot when TNT announces the 2024 NBA All-Star Game reserves on Thursday, Feb., 1 at 7 p.m. ET. The 30 NBA coaches select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.