Anthony Edwards did not hold back.

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves got the job done Monday night with a 107-101 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus punctuating a four-game road trip on a positive note. However, that did not stop Edwards from voicing out an annoyance from the meeting with OKC, particularly about the way the game was officiated (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

“The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible,” Edwards told ESPN without prompting. “We was playing 8-on-5,” said the Timberwolves scoring machine, who may hear from the league soon.

During the postgame interview on the court with Lea B. Olsen of Bally Sports, Edwards did not hold back when he ripped on the officials.

“I don’t know. And I’m gonna take the fine because the refs did not give us no calls tonight, a frustrated Edwards said.

“We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know. I don’t know how we won tonight. Big shoutout to my team, big shoutout to my coaches, for sure,” the Timberwolves star added.

Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 27 points on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, though, he only had four attempts from the free-throw line. For perspective, Edwards is averaging 6.6 free-throw shots per contest.

As a team, the Timberwolves only had 15 free-throw tries to 22 by the Thunder, who had Shai-Gilgeous Alexander taking 16 shots from the charity stripe.

With the win, Anthony and the Timberwolves improved to 33-14 and are now the owners of the best record in the Western Conference.