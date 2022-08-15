‘I think he’s acclimated himself well’: Brian Daboll tries to spin Kenny Golladay’s Giants struggles

The New York Giants gave wide receiver Kenny Golladay a four-year, $72 million contract in the 2021 offseason. Golladay was promptly a huge dud in his first season with the Giants, catching just 37 passes on 76 targets for 521 yards and not a single touchdown.

Year 2 hasn’t started off much better for Golladay, who looked bad in New York’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots last week. The wideout caught just one pass for six yards and had a pass go off his hands near the end zone. While the pass from Daniel Jones was a bit off on the latter play, it was still tough to see.

However, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll is trying to stay positive when it comes to Kenny Golladay. At a press conference on Sunday, Daboll told reporters he’s happy with how Golladay is handling himself and competing.

“I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing,” Daboll said, per PFT’s Josh Alper. “Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical. It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing everyday with those guys.”

The Giants really need Golladay to step up in 2022 and show the form he had with the Detroit Lions. It was only three years ago in 2019 when he tallied 1,190 receiving yards and a league-leading 11 touchdown receptions. He just hasn’t been the same since an injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

New York is already dealing with a number of injuries to its receiving corps, making Golladay even more important as Jones tries to find his stride in the NFL.