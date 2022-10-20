‘I want to beat him’: Phillies’ Aaron Nola gets brutally honest on NLCS brother rivalry with Padres, Austin

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 2 of their NLCS series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon, making it a best of five series now that things are tied at one game apiece. It wasn’t the best day on the hill for Phillies starter Aaron Nola, who gave up six runs over 4.2 innings, and ended up taking the loss in this one.

Along the way, Nola gave up an RBI single to his brother on the Padres, catcher Austin Nola. The brothery rivalry has drawn a bit of attention throughout the series, and while Aaron won the first battle, Austin won the second one, as he helped San Diego rally back from an early 4-0 deficit. Aaron wasn’t happy with his performance, and dropped an honest take on playing his brother in the NLCS after the game.

“I want to beat him. I want to go to the next round and let him go home.” – Aaron Nola, NBC Sports Philadelphia

This is a pretty straightforward take from Nola. He doesn’t care who is on the other team right now. All that matters is that the Phillies get to four wins before the Padres, and his inability to hold onto the 4-0 lead they gifted him is a big reason that the series is knotted at one now.

Aaron was pretty hard on himself after Philly’s loss, but Austin was likely on the other end of the spectrum, celebrating with his teammates after San Diego pulled off a furious rally that saw them score eight unanswered runs to win the game. This may not be the last time these two square off in this series, and if they do, it sounds like Aaron is intent on doing everything in his power to send Austin and the Padres home for the offseason.