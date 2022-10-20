Blake Snell can consider himself lucky for escaping with a no-decision in the San Diego Padres’ 8-5 come-from-behind victory in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at home again the Philadelphia Phillies. Snell had the Padres trailing big early in the game, as he allowed four earned runs on five hits and issued a walk in five innings of work on the mound.

However, those four runs by Philly can’t be fully pinned on Snell, as his teammates also struggled in fielding the ball.

“It just was bad luck,” Blake Snell said after the game, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “So you’ve just got to keep attacking the zone, believe in yourself, believe in this team and just keep attacking.”

Snell had been solid in the postseason prior to taking the mound against the Phillies. In his most recent start before Wednesday’s game, he surrendered just an earned run on five hits in 5.1 innings during the Padres’ 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Snell and the Padres were rescued in Game 2 by the sudden offensive explosion of the team that started with a Brandon Drury solo shot in the second inning. Manny Machado delivered as well, going 3-for-5 with a homer.

With the Padres finally scoring a win in the NLCS, they will now look to sustain their momentum as they play the next three games of the series as the road team in Philadelphia, beginning Friday. The Padres will send Joe Musgrove to the mound in Game 3 while the Phillies will have Ranger Suarez in the pivotal showdown.