The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7.

Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood during his post-game press conference, though, especially after he was faced with another question pertaining to his relationship with quarterback Carson Wentz. Rivera ended up walking out of the presser after a furious rant (h/t Michelle Steele of ESPN):

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I don’t want anything to do with Carson. Well, bulls–t,” Rivera said. “… That’s what pisses me off because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. “I’m sorry, I’m done.”

Ron Rivera VERY fired up responding to a question about a report that he didn’t pick Carson, Synder did: pic.twitter.com/jx6oObewu1 — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) October 14, 2022

To be fair, it’s not as if Rivera is innocent here. In fact, one could say that it was the Commanders coach himself who started this entire narrative after he previously threw Wentz under the bus. This was after Rivers responded by saying “quarterback” when asked why he felt Washington was falling behind against their NFC East rivals.

Unsurprisingly, Rivera’s single-word response took on a life of its own. So much so, that the Commanders shot-caller had to backpedal on his controversial comment. Rivera even revealed that he had a conversation with Wentz about it to clear the air.

At this point, there’s absolutely no denying that Rivera is tired of all this “bulls–t.” Whether or not his dramatic walk-out is going to be enough to put an end to this saga, however, remains to be seen.