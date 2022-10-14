Putrid Bears-Commanders TNF game draws hilarious reactions from frustrated fans

There was a bit of excitement heading into Thursday night as Week 6 kicked off with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders in Soldier Field. Well, all the hype died down pretty quickly as the two teams produced a highly forgettable first half of action — or non-action that is.

The mean streets of Twitter went full savage on both the Bears and the Commanders as the two sides largely failed to live up to the expectations of the TNF matchup.

More than a few users out there thrashed the Bears for their putrid showing in the primetime game:

Every primetime Bears game feels like I’m taking a poorly behaved relative to a party and being really worried they’re gonna embarrass me. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 13, 2022

This should be a 14-0 game. Instead, the #Bears have failed to score on back-to-back red zone drives. Coaching and play-calling has been pretty good on both sides. These guys just need to execute their assignments. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 14, 2022

*Bears tight end is wide open* Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/NkFdx4zkku — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields and the Bears offense were on the receiving end of a lot of criticism on social media, and you have to say that at least some of it were warranted.

NFL Twitter isn’t biased, and the fans (and Robert Griffin III) made sure to clown the Commanders as well:

Bears get a big run against the Commanders Defense. Whose fault was that? pic.twitter.com/eUgD8dk2LG — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 14, 2022

Live look at the NFC East pic.twitter.com/QMrGIpxtH6 — Josiah 🍂 🎃 (@izzymarss) October 10, 2022

DC resident had 2 Commanders tickets in their car when someone broke in and left 3 more. Be safe out there pic.twitter.com/6dHtEYHuyM — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) October 4, 2022

There were some neutral viewers out there as well and naturally, they just had to take a dig at both the Bears and the Commanders in an equal light:

The punters in the Bears-Commanders game tonight: pic.twitter.com/YyqmtcV7d5 — Brian Y (@byysports) October 14, 2022

"It can't get any worse than Colts – Broncos." Bears & Commanders: pic.twitter.com/7jfMcEUE8Q — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 14, 2022

Yeah, that Week 5 snoozefest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos was pretty bad. The Bears and the Commanders are doing a marvelous job in making that one look like a real nail-biter, though.

To be fair, the game did not enter the break scoreless. Washington drew first blood with a field goal, as they entered the break with a commanding 3-0 lead over their opponents in what could be one of the most forgettable games in recent history.