Putrid Bears-Commanders TNF game draws hilarious reactions from frustrated fans

There was a bit of excitement heading into Thursday night as Week 6 kicked off with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders in Soldier Field. Well, all the hype died down pretty quickly as the two teams produced a highly forgettable first half of action — or non-action that is.

The mean streets of Twitter went full savage on both the Bears and the Commanders as the two sides largely failed to live up to the expectations of the TNF matchup.

More than a few users out there thrashed the Bears for their putrid showing in the primetime game:

Justin Fields and the Bears offense were on the receiving end of a lot of criticism on social media, and you have to say that at least some of it were warranted.

NFL Twitter isn’t biased, and the fans (and Robert Griffin III) made sure to clown the Commanders as well:

There were some neutral viewers out there as well and naturally, they just had to take a dig at both the Bears and the Commanders in an equal light:

Yeah, that Week 5 snoozefest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos was pretty bad. The Bears and the Commanders are doing a marvelous job in making that one look like a real nail-biter, though.

To be fair, the game did not enter the break scoreless. Washington drew first blood with a field goal, as they entered the break with a commanding 3-0 lead over their opponents in what could be one of the most forgettable games in recent history.

