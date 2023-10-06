India head coach Rahul Dravid was mocked on social media after New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra scripted World Cup history on Thursday.

Rachin Ravindra joined an elite list of cricketers who have scored a hundred on their World Cup debuts. Interestingly, the select group features Virat Kohli, the current king of ODI cricket.

Rachin Ravindra's feat came in New Zealand's 2023 Cricket World Cup opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After New Zealand won the toss and chose to field, the Kiwi bowlers stifled England's top order, never allowing them to score freely or deploy what they call the ‘Bazball' style of play that has won them so many games of late.

Except for premier batter Joe Root, none of the England batters got going in the contest, with the New Zealand bowlers pegging them back with wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, England could only finish with 282/9 for nine on the board on an easy-paced Ahmedabad track, with Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner being the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with figures of 3/48 and 2/37, respectively.

In reply, New Zealand began their innings on a worst possible note, losing Will Young for a golden duck in Sam Curran's first over, with their score reading 1/10 at that stage.

However, Young's departure brought Rachin Ravindra to the crease, who took little time to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Subsequently, alongside his partner Devon Convey, Rachin Ravindra unleashed a batting masterclass in Ahmedabad as both men fired on all cylinders to take the English bowlers to the cleaners.

It became all too easy for Devon Convey and Rachin Ravindra as they toyed with England's speedsters and spinners, romping to a lop-sided nine-wicket triumph with 13.4 overs to spare.

While Devon Convey remained unbeaten on 152 off 121 deliveries, Rachin Ravindra stayed not out on 123 off 96 balls, leaving defending champions England completely bruised with their onslaught of power hitting.

In the process, Devon Convey and Rachin Ravindra matched Virat Kohli's mega feat. Like the India talisman, who smashed a hundred on his World Cup debut in 2011, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Convey made centuries on their World Cup debuts in the 2023 edition of the event.

Virat Kohli scored an 83-ball unbeaten hundred against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup, marking a major milestone in his career.

Though Virat Kohli did not touch the three-figure mark in the following games, he did lay his hands on the World Cup trophy as MS Dhoni and his boys claimed the title dominantly at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rachin Ravindra described his and New Zealand's outing in Ahmedabad as “great” before praising his batting partner Devon Convey.

“Sometimes it's unbelievable at times, but great to have a great day out. The bowlers bowled well and lucky enough to have Devon out there. I spent a lot of time with Dev and we are very, very close mates. I was little more comfortable and I have a lot of chat with Dev – being able to do that in the middle is cool. For sure, if you asked us four-five years, we all knew the kind of player Dev would become. The surface was very good and lovely to bat on, similar to the warm-up game in Hyderabad,” Rachin Ravindra said at the post-match presentation ceremony where he picked up the Player of the Match award.

The Kiwi player, however, has an intriguing tale about why he was named Rachin by his parents.

According to Rachin Ravindra, his father was a fan of Indian batting greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

His father opted to use “Ra” from Rahul Dravid's name and “Chin” from Sachin Tendulkar's name to christen their son “Rachin.”

This story behind Rachin's naming led to India head coach Rahul Dravid becoming a butt of jokes on X, formerly Twitter.

“Little-known fact: Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were both named after New Zealand batting legend Rachin Ravindra. Their parents agreed each only deserved part of his name,” a cricket admirer posted on X.

Rachin Ravindra has already powered New Zealand to their first victory in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. But the Indian cricket team coached by Rahul Dravid will be up against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.