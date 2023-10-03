Fans of India skipper Rohit Sharma brutally trolled Virat Kohli after Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a historic hundred against Nepal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

By smashing a destructive hundred against India's Himalayan neighbors, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to score a hundred in the Asian Games.

Rewriting history books, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Team India cricketer to score a hundred in T20Is.

The left-hand batter's feat came in India's Asian Games opener against Nepal after he smashed a scintillating 100 off 49 balls to power India to a 23-run victory in Hangzhou.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his ton at the age of 21 years, 276 days, he overtook Shubman Gill to emerge as the youngest Indian to the landmark in T20Is.

But Shubman Gill's other record, that is, of making the highest score by an Indian in T2OIs, remained intact. The Punjab-born cricketer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 126 against New Zealand earlier this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's three-figure score ensured that India was off to a flying start at the 2023 Asian Games in China after the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated Nepal in the quarterfinals of the men's cricket event at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

In the process, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian to score a hundred at the Asian Games, where cricket became a discipline in 2010.

Also, he joined Suresh Raina in an elite list of left-hand batters from India who have scored a hundred in T20Is.

Other cricketers who have achieved the milestone of a T20I century for India are Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, and current skipper Rohit Sharma.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his ton at 21 years and 276 days, he overtook Shubman Gill to emerge as the youngest Indian to the landmark in T20Is.

A cricket website called Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock “memorable.”

“Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a memorable 2023 already. In May, he smashed the fastest half-century in the IPL off just 13 balls. In July, his old-school 171 in Dominica, which lasted 501 minutes and 387 balls, was the longest by an Indian Test debutant. Two months on, in Hangzhou, at a ground that may have reminded him of the Mumbai maidans in terms of dimensions, he became the youngest Indian to smash a T20I century as India entered the semi-finals of the men's competition at the Asian Games by getting the better of Nepal by 23 runs,” cricket journalist Shashank Kishore wrote.

“Jaiswal's onslaught was an exhibition of skilled hitting, not mindless slogging, as he made exactly 100 in 49 balls. The knock that contained eight fours and seven sixes was a key driver to India's 202 for 4,” he added.

Against this background, a few Rohit Sharma supporters credited the India captain for making Yashasvi Jaiswal the player he is at present.

“Kohli fan Rajat Patidar is selling momos. Dhoni fan Ruturaj is playing a Test match in T20I. Rohit devotee Yashasvi Jaiswal is carrying Team India just like his idol Rohit Sharma. Everything is going best for Jaiswal from the day he touched Rohit's feet,” an admirer of the India captain said while taking a dig at former skippers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. “I don't think of personal milestones, I always think about scoring with a high strike rate for the team,” Yashasvi Jaiswal Jaiswal after the match.

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal made his international debut in the West Indies in July.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took the cricket world by storm after he scored a hundred against the West Indies in his debut Test in Dominica, joining a select band of Indian cricketers who have made a century in their first international fixture.

The left-hander finished the two-match Test series against the West Indies as the leading scorer, compiling 266 runs at an average of 88.66 in three knocks.

It came after Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed the national selectors with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has continued to represent former champions Rajasthan Royals since 2020.

Moreover, he did exceedingly well in domestic competitions like the Ranji Trophy, helping him to raise his stakes in Indian cricket, resulting in his selection in the squad for the West Indies.

Initially, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned the spotlight due to his heroics in the Under-19 World Cup in 2020, where he smashed more than 400 runs and was named the player of the tournament.

Though Yashasvi Jaiswal could not power the Men-in-Blue to victory in the final, eventually won by Bangladesh, it made him a household name in India. This paved the way for his induction into the Rajasthan Royals team for the IPL in the following months.