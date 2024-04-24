Former University of Florida quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts golden child Anthony Richardson just crossed as a new member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Watch the Yard posted the news on their Instagram page as Richardson posed with his new line brothers.
Richardson became a Spring 2024 initiate of the storied fraternity through the Lambda Eta Chapter. That chapter represents local Indiana universities, including the University of Indianapolis, Wabash College, Butler University, Marian University, and IUPUI. He now joins former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the late tennis trailblazer Arthur Ashe as high-profile athletes in the fraternity.
The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity has a special connection to Indiana, preceding Richardson's initiation. Unlike several of the Black Greek Letter Organizations, five of which were founded on Howard University's campus, Kappa Alpha Psi established themselves at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. The organization still ties back to Howard as some of its founders, including Elder Watson Diggs and Byron Kenneth Armstrong, originally enrolled at the HBCU before transferring together to Indiana University.
The Kappa's new inductee is poised for a monster year in the 2024-25 NFL season. The Colts selected Richardson with the fourth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft after he blew away scouts with his size, speed, and athleticism in the NFL Combine. Despite only starting a handful of games in college, the Colts believed they could mold Richardson into the ultimate dual-threat quarterback.
With a cannon of a throwing arm and a 4.43 second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Indianapolis couldn't pass up the opportunity. They haven't had a quarterback with so much talent since Andrew Luck, who retired early due to medical concerns.
The start of Richardson's career has been a mixed bag. On one hand, he only played four games. He suffered injuries in each outing and had to miss the rest of the season after enduring a severe shoulder injury.
However, during those four games, the former Florida quarterback looked more than ready to be an NFL pro. Because of his lack of starts in college, scouts were unsure of his readiness for the professional league. He quickly quieted those concerns through those four games. He completed 50 of 84 pass attempts for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Richardson also rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Colts to a 2-2 record with wins over the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. He also nearly led them to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, but they lost 29-23.