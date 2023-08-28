An Indiana Jones RPG video game has not been released since 2009's Staff of Kings, but the upcoming one from Bethesda Sofworks, MachineGames, and Lucasfilm Games has gotten a promising update.

In an interview with GQ, Todd Howard, Bethesda exec, revealed he's “midway” through executive producing an Indiana Jones video game — something he calls a “bucket-list thing.”

“They've got the whole Nazi killing thing down, and they're doing a really great job,” Howard revealed.

As a fan of the series — he revealed that his favorite film is Raiders of the Lost Ark — the expectations should be high for Howard and his Indiana Jones game. Again, they don't come around that often. So you have to make the most out of the chances you get.

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings was released during the summer of 2009 for the Nintendo DS, PlayStation 2, Wii, and PlayStation Portable. It follows the titular hero as he must prevent the Nazis from getting the titular “Staff of Kings” — the same staff that Moses used to part the Red Sea.

Since that game, gaming consoles have advanced. Hopefully, a new Indiana Jones game will be even better looking than Staff of Kings.

This comes soon after the release of Dial of Destiny — the fifth and final film in the franchise (at least with Harrison Ford playing Indiana Jones). The film once again pitted Indy against Nazis — just as Bethesda's game seemingly will do — one last time in a race for the titular “Dial of Destiny.”

Dial of Destiny unfortunately underperformed in theaters — grossing just $379 million. With audiences showing that they're not interested in a new Indiana Jones film, will they care about a video game? Todd Howard and Bethesda likely hope so.