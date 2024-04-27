Tony Khan has been through a lot over the last few days, from being assaulted by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite, to going viral not once but twice for appearing on the NFL Draft with a neck brace – first during the official broadcast and then for an appearance on the NFL Network for comparing WWE to Harvey Weinstein.
And yet, in the gift that keeps on giving, Khan has continued to give back to fans online with another stunner of a quote, warning fans watching the NFL Network of the dangers of taking the Young Bucks' signature maneuver, the Tony Khan Driver; a move that, in hindsight, he probably should have questioned the name of before entering the ring at the end of Dynamite last week.
“They changed the name to the Tony Khan Driver. Maybe I should have seen it coming, in hindsight. They called it the Tony Khan Driver,” Tony Khan told the NFL Network via Fightful. “I have a complicated relationship with Matt and Nick and Jack. Jack had been out of AEW for a while, I sent him on an excursion to our partner in Japan, he did great things. I reinstated him Wednesday night, by his own request. He repaid me by hitting me in the stomach with a microphone. Then, Matt and Nick pulled me up and gave me the Tony Khan Driver, which is a spike pile driver. It's really one of the deadliest moves in pro wrestling. It's been banned in a lot of states. It's illegal in the state of Tennessee. For them to do that to me, it scared me, and it scared my family. I feel lucky that I'm here at the NFL Draft and with the Jaguars.”
Tony Khan, Tony Khan, Tony Khan, what an interesting way to keep Kayfabe going – especially since plenty of people watching the show have no clue what you are talking about – in the hopes of getting a few more eyes on AEW moving forward. Will it work? Only time will tell, but needless to say, shooters are going to keep shooting, and it's clear Khan is riding this gimmick all weekend long, at the very least.
Tony Khan talks taking the Meltzer Driver, puts over how dangerous the move really is, discusses Young Bucks and Jack Perry all on the NFL Network. LMFAOOOOO.
Also says that his dad Shad Khan loves AEW and is very happy with the status of the company.
EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS… pic.twitter.com/P5t5FoiWn5
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 26, 2024
Jim Ross wants Tony Khan to expand his role in AEW.
Speaking of AEW's seemingly changing landscape, Jim Ross discussed his role in the promotion in 2024 on his Grillin' JR podcast, which is pretty different from what he initially signed on to do all the way back in 2019.
“Yeah, I do because it gives you ample time, if you think about it, and you put your creative hats on, from a talent standpoint and an administration standpoint, it’s a good thing,” Jim Ross noted via Fightful. “It gives you time to build. It gives you a month, and in today’s world, a month is an eternity, in today’s quick-process mindset that we are seemingly all in. So I like it. For me, that’s my schedule. Tony Khan hired me back to do pay-per-views, so once a month is great for me personally, and I hope that somewhere along the way there’s another assignment for two thrown in there at times, either on Dynamite or Collision.”
Asked by his co-host Conrad Thompson if he's exclusively a Pay-Per-View guy now, JF said yes, but he hopes that in the future, Tony Khan will give him another assignment on one of the go-home shows heading into a PPV, as it could allow him to tell a more complete story on the big shows.
“Yeah, pretty much. I think pay-per-views is what Tony had slotted me to come in and contribute to. They’re gonna be once a month, and that’s when I’ll be there,” Ross noted. “But I would not be surprised if somewhere down the road, I suggested this to him, maybe me doing a Collision on the go-home show, the last Collision before the pay-per-view, I think that might be a thought. But you know how us old carny types are, we’re just always trying to get ourselves booked. So there’s that. I enjoy working. When you get to be 72 years old, and you’ve had a 50-year career, you really appreciate working. It’s just part of my DNA. I have miserable weeks the weeks of the pay-per-views because I am so looking forward to them that the time doesn’t pass fast enough.”
Should TK book Ross for more matches or even shows moving forward? Debatable; with Kevin Kelly out on Collision, JR could theoretically take his role opposite Nigel McGuiness with or without Tony Schiavone sitting between them. Will that happen? Fans will have to tune into AEW's weekly offerings moving forward to find out.