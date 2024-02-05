Prior to being fired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Adrian Griffin purchased a condo in Milwaukee. Here's your chance to check it out!

Adrian Griffin made headlines lately for the wrong reasons, after Milwaukee Bucks fired him despite posting a 30-13 record. It's worth noting that Griffin won an NBA championship as an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.

Given Griffin's firing as of late, have you ever wondered how a coach like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Adrian Griffin's $1.3 million condo in Milwaukee.

After Griffin was promoted to head coach for the Bucks, it made sense for the NBA champion assistant coach to purchase a property within Milwaukee. Griffin would acquire a condo for $1.3 million. The price was a huge bargain since it was originally sold for as much as $1.65 million, according to reports.

Here are some photos of Adrian Griffin's $1.3 million condo in Milwaukee.

Photos courtesy of: Milwaukee Business Journal

Located in Milwaukee's 1522 on the Lake tower, Griffin's home encompasses 4,200 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the condo's main features include a family dining area, a decent foyer, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a good-sized living room with several sitting areas, a family room, a home office, and a master bedroom with a pair of walk-in closets and a luxurious bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the apartment also has a balcony with enough space for a dining area and a mini garden. Furthermore, the apartment's location should allow Griffin to enjoy a breathtaking view of Lake Michigan.

Also, as a resident of the 1522 on the Lake building, Griffin should also have access to the tower's privileges. These include parking spaces, a concierge, a gym, and a guest suite.

Before his firing, the Bucks were poised to be a championship contender with the arrival of All-Star guard Damian Lillard. However, it seems like several incidents convinced the Bucks that Griffin wasn't the right coach.

Although Griffin was fired, the former Bucks coach still has a net worth of $5 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that he could afford to acquire a luxurious condo like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Adrian Griffin's $1.3 million condo in Milwaukee.