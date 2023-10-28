Adrian Griffin's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The career assistant coach will now lead a team for the first time as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Let's look at Adrian Griffin's net worth in 2023.

What is Adrian Griffin's net worth in 2023: $5 million (estimate)

Griffin has been an integral cog for many teams as their assistant coach. He has received a lot of credit for the Toronto Raptors' championship win in 2019. Adrian Griffin's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Griffin was born July 4, 1974, in Wichita, Kan. He began his basketball career at Wichita East High School.

After graduation, he attended Seton Hall and was a three-year starter. As a senior, Griffin averaged 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. The Big East named him to their all-conference team, and the university inducted him into their Athletics Hall of Fame.

Adrian Griffin's professional playing career

No teams came calling at the 1996 NBA draft, and instead of calling it quits, Griffin took the nontraditional route to becoming a professional. He spent the first three years after college playing in the American minor leagues and a brief stint in Italy.

Griffin excelled at this level, earning All-Rookie honors in the Continental Basketball Association in 1997. The following year, he made the All-CBA First Team and All-Defensive Team.

Griffin led his team to the CBA championship in the 1998-99 season. For his efforts, he was the Finals Most Valuable Player.

After dominating the minor leagues, it was time for Griffin to get his shot in the NBA. The Boston Celtics signed him for the 1999-2000 season, and the small forward put up 7.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Over his next six seasons in the association, Griffin averaged 4.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. He had stops in Boston, Dallas, Houston, and Chicago.

His greatest accomplishment came when the Dallas Mavericks made him a starter in the 2006 NBA Finals. After that honor, the Chicago Bulls signed him to a three-year contract.

Griffin's rights were traded twice during the contract, to the Seattle Supersonics and then the Milwaukee Bucks. He never cracked the Milwaukee lineup, effectively ending his playing career. However, that wouldn't be his last opportunity with the Bucks.

Adrian Griffin's coaching career

The Bucks brought Griffin in to be an assistant coach at the end of his playing career. He worked with Scott Skiles for two years. His next job was with Tom Thibodeau and the Chicago Bulls, working there for five years.

His coaching skills were beginning to become known, as USA Basketball made him a member of their coaching staff. The team won the 2014 FIBA World Cup, led by Steph Curry, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving.

Griffin moved on to the top assistant-coach position with the Orlando Magic in 2015, but his tenure only lasted a year. The Oklahoma City Thunder stole Griffin away from the Magic the following season.

Griffin made the best move for his coaching career when he accepted an assistant-coaching position with Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors. In Griffin's first season, the Raptors made a run to the NBA Finals, defeating the Golden State Warriors in six games to win Griffin his first championship ring.

Adrian Griffin's first head-coaching job

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Adrian Griffin as Head Coach. https://t.co/UiFGQoYkOJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 5, 2023

In June 2023, the Bucks signed Griffin to be their head coach. Milwaukee is an ideal situation for any new head coach.

The Bucks already have one of the best players in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and this past offseason brought in Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Griffin will be the man in charge to bring this star-studded roster back to an NBA title. The Bucks signed Griffin to a multiyear contract that will pay him over $4 million per year.