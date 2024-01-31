Andy Reid has coached the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another Super Bowl. Here's your chance to check out Reid's home in Kansas City.

Andy Reid has done another tremendous job for the Kansas City Chiefs. The two-time Super Bowl champion coach recently led the team to another Super Bowl appearance after dispatching the Baltimore Ravens.

Given Reid's magnificent coaching run, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Andy Reid's $2.2 million home in Kansas City, Mo.

After being hired by the Chiefs in 2013, it made sense for Reid to purchase a home in Kansas. Around a year later, the two-time Super Bowl champion coach decided to purchase a home for $2.2 million. The home has served as his residence ever since.

Here are some photos of Andy Reid's $2.2 million home in Kansas City.

Photos courtesy of: Omni Home Ideas

According to sources, Reid's home was completed in 2007. Sitting atop 0.12 acres of land, the home itself encompasses 4,856 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Fit for a top-tier coach like Reid, the home contains a handful of alluring features. Some of the home's main features include a grand entrance, a cozy living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, a home gym and a children's room.

Aside from a solid interior, Reid should also have no problems getting some fresh air and sunlight thanks to the property's outdoor space. The backyard contains an al fresco dining area, concrete walkways, and plenty of landscaped gardens filled with various plant life.

Given the home's amenities, it's easy to see why the decorated NFL coach decided to live here. It seems like the perfect getaway home to unwind from the grueling football season.

Reid is a decorated NFL coach that's capable of helping a team win when it matters most. As a result, it isn't surprising that the two-time Super Bowl champion coach can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Reid has a net worth of around $35 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Andy Reid's $2.2 million home in Kansas City.