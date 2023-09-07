Andy Reid’s net worth in 2023 is $30 million. Reid is an American football coach who is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (twice as head coach and once as an assistant). He is also a former NFL Coach of the Year winner. He currently coaches the Kansas City Chiefs, where he became the first and only NFL head coach to win 100 games for two different teams. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Andy Reid’s net worth in 2023.

Andy Reid was born in Los Angeles, California. Before he became a professional football coach, Reid first studied in John Marshall High. Afterwards, he attended Glendale Community College and was part of the football team. During his Glendale stint, Reid would become part of the All-Conference Secondary Team. Eventually, he would take his talents to Brigham Young University where he also played offensive tackle. Reid joined the squad that was in the middle of making history, as the Cougars eventually completed a ten consecutive conference title run.

After graduating from BYU, Reid would return to the university’s football program as part of the coaching staff. The following year, Reid would also serve as the offensive line coach for various college football programs such as San Fransisco State, UTEP, Missouri, and Northern Arizona.

It was in 1992 when Reid finally became a part of the NFL. At that time, the Green Bay Packers welcomed their new head coach in Mike Holmgren. Upon his arrival, one of the new assistant coaches Holmgren brought on board was Andy Reid, who was just fresh off his services with Missouri. Reid started as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach, however he was eventually elevated to quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in his time with the Packers. Reid won his first Super Bowl after helping the Packers win the Super Bowl XXXI after prevailing over the New England Patriots.

In 1999, after his stint with the Packers, Reid moved to Philadelphia where he was hired by the Eagles as the head coach. Reid signed a six year contract that was worth $15 million. Under Reid’s term, the Eagles started to become playoff relevant again since 1995. In fact, the Eagles had a total of nine playoff berths, six NFC East championships, and a Super Bowl appearance. It’s worth noting that Reid is the winningest head coach in the Eagles’ history books. He holds a 140-102-1 record, 130-93-1 in the regular season and 10-9 in the playoffs. Given his success with the team, Reid received a four year contract extension worth $20 million in 2004 and another three year, contract extension worth $16.5 million in 2009.

According to Eagles owner Jeffrey Laurie, he spoke about Reid’s extension, “He has all the ingredients: leadership, football knowledge, the ability to gain respect of everybody he works with, especially the players, assembling the staff.”

In 2012, Reid was fired as the head coach of the Eagles. After a dismal 4-12 record in the 2012 season to go alongside two subpar previous seasons, this marked the end of Reid’s time with the Eagles which made him the longest-tenured head coach for a team in NFL history at 14 years.

After his firing, Reid became a highly sought after coach. Eventually, Reid agreed to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a five year deal, worth $37.5 million. Like the Eagles, Reid turned the Chiefs around upon his arrival. From a horrendous 2-14 win-loss card in 2012, the Chiefs registered a 11-5 record the following year.

Under Reid’s term, the Chiefs continued to win games and became a fixture in the playoffs. In fact, the Chiefs have made the postseason since 2015. And in 2017, Reid inked a five year contract extension that is reportedly worth $40 million. In 2020, Reid would go on to stir the Chiefs to its first Super Bowl win in half a decade after winning the Super Bowl LIV over the San Fransisco 49ers. This would also be the first Super Bowl title for Reid as the head coach.

To reward Reid for the historic feat, the Chiefs offered him a six-year contract extension. While the details of the deal have yet to be disclosed to the public, the deal placed him among the highest paid coaches in the NFL which should give him at least $10 million per year. According to CEO Clark Hunt, he wants the current Chiefs coach to spend the rest of his coaching career in Kansas after giving the extension.

According to the Chiefs’ website, Clark Hunt said “Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years…He’s a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career in Kansas City.”

Reid is just one of seven coaches to take more than one team to the Super Bowl. And in 2021, he would become the first and only NFL head coach to garner 100 wins for two different franchises.

With his 100th win today as @Chiefs HC, Andy Reid is now the first head coach in NFL history to record 100+ wins w/ multiple teams (including playoffs; 140 wins w/ Eagles)#ChiefsKingdom — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 3, 2021

Reid won his second Super Bowl as head coach in 2023, leading the Chiefs over the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

Outside of the NFL, Reid reportedly worked as a vendor at Dodger Stadium before playing college football. Furthermore in 2014, he also sold his private mansion in Villanova where Reid reportedly earned $2.3 million.

