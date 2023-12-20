The Denver Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan recently sold his mansion in Los Angeles. Here's your chance to see how an NBA star lives.

Considered to be one of the most athletic centers in the NBA during his peak, DeAndre Jordan was part of the Los Angeles Clippers squad during its Lob City Era. Fast forward to today, the NBA champion has been a reliable backup center for the Denver Nuggets. In fact, he recently had a big night against his former team, where Jordan dropped 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the victory.

Given Jordan's success in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features DeAndre Jordan's $11.7 million former mansion in Los Angeles,.

Back in 2016, Jordan was still playing for the Clippers. However, the former All-Star center was already keen on moving out because he sold the mansion for $11.7 million. Jordan was a motivated seller since he had purchased the mansion a year earlier for $12.7 million.

Here are some photos of DeAndre Jordan's $11.7 million former mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of TMZ

Jordan's former estate encompasses 10,500 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Given the mansion's amenities, it isn't surprising that the Nuggets center opted to live here for a while. Fit for a basketball star, some of the amenities include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, an eat-in kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a wine cellar, a game room, a home theater, and a primary bed suite with a luxurious bath that contains an indoor spa.

Furthermore, there are also a handful of amenities to enjoy outdoors. The terrace includes several sitting areas and a dining area. In addition to this, the property's backyard includes a basketball court, a putting green, a swimming pool with a spa, and plenty of lounge areas.

Jordan was one of the most athletic centers in the NBA. Since then, he has bounced around several playoff contenders before winning a championship with the Denver Nuggets.

As a result, with a lengthy NBA career, the All-Star center can afford to live lavishly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordan has a net worth of around $80 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on DeAndre Jordan's $11.7 million former mansion in Los Angeles.