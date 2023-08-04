Jennifer Connelly carved out a respectable acting career. She has starred in several films, including Top Gun: Maverick, A Beautiful Mind, House of Sand and Fog, and many more. Connelly is also an Oscar Award-winning actress.

Given her solid acting resumé, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jennifer Connelly's $11.7 million former mansion in Brooklyn, a borough of New York City.

Back in 2003, Connelly had a busy year. She starred in a pair of movies, including Hulk and House of Sand and Fog. At the same time, the Oscar Award-winning actress also married MCU star Paul Bettany. With plans of settling down after marriage, the couple picked up a Brooklyn mansion. For the property purchase, they shelled out $3.7 million.

Connelly and Bettany would reside in the mansion until 2008. Around this time, they successfully sold it for nearly $8.5 million. Fast forward to 2022, the mansion has resurfaced into the market. Originally, it had an asking price of $12.2 million. However, it was sold at $11.7 million.

Here are some photos of Jennifer Connelly's $11.7 million former mansion in Brooklyn.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Street Easy

Originally constructed in 1899, Connelly's former home encompasses 6,500 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a 600-bottle wine cellar, and a main bedroom with a luxe bath and a large walk-in closet.

While the home's interior is impressive, the same can be said for the property's backyard. The backyard features a kitchen and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Connelly is a successful actress with several notable starring roles. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she and Bettany have a net worth of around $50 million. So it isn't surprising that the star-studded couple can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

Although the A Beautiful Mind star no longer owns the Brooklyn mansion, in 2019, the couple upgraded to a Brooklyn Heights townhouse, which encompasses 8,000 square feet. Connelly and her husband shelled out $15.5 million for their latest abode.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jennifer Connelly's $11.7 million mansion in Brooklyn.