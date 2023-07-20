With Mission: Impossible racing into theaters, you may be in need of a Tom Cruise kick. Luckily for you, Paramount+ is currently the streaming home for Top Gun and its long-awaited sequel. Here's how to watch it now.

What's Top Gun about?

The original film follows hotshot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) and his co-pilot Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) attending the Naval Fighter Weapons School. He squares off with the likes of other talented pilots like “Iceman” (Val Kilmer). Kelly McGillis, Tim Robbins, and Meg Ryan also star in the film.

What's Top Gun: Maverick about?

Picking up over three decades later, “Maverick” is still the hotshot rebel that he was in 1986. The highly anticipated sequel saw “Maverick” pick up the mantle of teacher as he mentors a new wave of pilots including this generation's “Iceman,” “Hangman” (Glen Powell). He also has to deal with the personal ties to Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller) after what happened to his father. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer also appear in the film.

Tom Cruise saved movie theaters in 2022, as this film grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office and was the moviegoing experience of the year. Now you can watch it from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+

With a Paramount+ subscription, you can watch both films for no extra charge. Plans begin at $5.99/month for Paramount+ Essential (formerly Essential), or $59.99/year. You can also get a Paramount+-Showtime bundle (formerly Premium with Showtime) for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are streaming on Paramount+ now.