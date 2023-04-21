Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Joel Embiid has proven himself to be an elite center in the NBA. In fact, he has become a fixture in the NBA MVP race. With Ben Simmons’ dramatic exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, there’s no question that Embiid is the centerpiece of the franchise. With Embiid’s rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how the six-time NBA All-Star lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Joel Embiid’s $2.1 million condo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Despite getting drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft with the third overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid was forced to sit out the first two seasons of his NBA career due to a serious foot injury. But after recovering from the foot injury, Embiid opted to rent a condo located in Two Liberty Place, one of the city’s well-known skyscrapers, with the help of real estate agent John Bolaris. The then-Sixers rookie was required to pay $9,000 for his monthly dues.

Here are some photos of Joel Embiid’s $2.1 million condo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Photos courtesy of: Billy Penn

Valued at $2.1 million, the condo possesses 2,750 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The condo also features a large dining area, a kitchen, and a good-sized couch for Embiid to watch television.

The condo’s amenities also include a liquor storage and an Oriental Station, which can readily serve the six-time All-Star some grilled duck. Aside from the amenities, Embiid can also enjoy a beautiful view of the city of Philadelphia with his room situated 40 stories above the city.

Given that Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA today, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live in luxury. In fact, a year after moving into the 2,750-square-foot condo, Embiid inked a five-year contract extension worth $148 million. When that contract expired, Embiid signed another lucrative contract extension for four years and $196 million. Embiid has a net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, Embiid opted instead to spend his money for his parents’ home back in Cameroon. Unlike most NBA superstars, Embiid doesn’t fancy the extravagant lifestyle of spending for sports cars, jewelry, or mansions. Instead, the NBA star only chooses to invest in his television screen and video games. With a humble home like this, Embiid should continue to stay cozy and comfortable in his condo at Two Liberty Place in Philly.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Joel Embiid’s $2.1 million condo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.