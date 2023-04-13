Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is basically a lock to win his very first NBA MVP after finishing the regular season in dominant fashion. But after being in the mix for the previous two years as well, he’s just used to the constant talks and criticism at this point.

The Sixers big man sat down with Marc Spears of Andscape and explained how MVP hype has just become numb to him. Don’t get it twisted though, Embiid would still love to be named the best player in the league for 2022-23.

“I keep saying I don’t care. If I win, great. If I don’t, it’s whatever,” Embiid said. “Being in the running the last three years has been cool. I’ve seen it all. It is funny. A lot has been said, and a lot of people haven’t been happy about how the whole thing has been going on, about how people keep bashing each other and all that stuff. Where was all that [sympathy for me]? People kept bashing me the last two seasons, putting me down. But now other guys are being put down, now it’s an issue.

“So that’s why I stay out of it. This year I’ve made a commitment to not put myself out there, talking about I’m the MVP, or saying I want to win. For the guys that keep saying, ‘it’s whatever, I don’t care about winning it, doesn’t matter.’ But it’s all bulls—. You want to be the MVP. That means a lot being the MVP of the league. There are only certain guys that get the opportunity to have their name on it. It would be a great honor. But I’m the point now where I’m used to [the MVP talk]. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, great.”

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic were neck in neck for a lot of the campaign. But over the last month or so, the Sixers franchise cornerstone pulled away.

I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. Embiid averaged a league-best 33.1 points per night while also ranking top 10 in rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.7). Yes, the Nuggets were the top seed in the West, but Embiid’s value to the Sixers is unmatched. Without him, they would be a fringe playoff team.

Although the MVP is likely going to be in his trophy case, there is no question Embiid’s main focus will be finally taking Philly to the Promised Land. That journey starts on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets.